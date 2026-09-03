Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) ("Laramide" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 22, 2026, the Company has filed the independent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report supporting the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its 100%-owned Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia.

The Technical Report, titled "Westmoreland Uranium Project Preliminary Economic Assessment Update, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report", has an effective date of July 22, 2026 and is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+.

The Technical Report supports the results of the updated PEA announced by Laramide on July 22, 2026. There are no material differences between the Technical Report and the results previously disclosed by the Company.

Marc Henderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laramide, commented:

"The completion of the Westmoreland PEA comes at an important time for Australia's uranium industry. Australia is entering a period in which secure mineral and energy supply is increasingly a matter of national economic and strategic importance. The Federal Government has opened an important new market for Australian uranium through its agreement with India, while Queensland is actively seeking investment to develop its world-class mineral resources.

"As global demand grows and Australia looks to strengthen its role as a reliable supplier of energy and critical resources, we believe there is a compelling case for Queensland's substantial uranium resources to be part of that discussion. Queensland's current policy continues to prevent uranium development, and while we respect that any change to that policy is a decision for the Queensland Government, at the same time, the conversation around uranium in Australia is clearly evolving.

"Our objective is to ensure that Westmoreland is technically advanced and ready should the policy environment change. Completing this updated PEA and filing the Technical Report is an important part of maintaining that readiness."

District-Scale Exploration and Growth Potential

The PEA considers only the currently reported Mineral Resources at the Redtree, Huarabagoo, Junnagunna and Long Pocket deposits and does not attribute value to the broader exploration potential across the Westmoreland district.

Laramide plans to undertake further exploration work at Westmoreland during 2026 and 2027, aimed at evaluating opportunities to expand and enhance the existing resource base. Priority areas include potential resource extensions and a number of satellite targets, including the Link Zone between Huarabagoo and Junnagunna, Amphitheatre, Moogooma and U-Valley. The Company also continues to evaluate the broader regional potential, including Mageera in the Northern Territory.

The PEA also assigns no value to the potential for gold or rare earth element mineralization associated with the Westmoreland deposits, which remains at an early stage of assessment.

Accordingly, the updated PEA provides an economic assessment of the currently defined uranium resource and mine plan, while ongoing exploration provides potential opportunities to extend or enhance the Project over time.

Preliminary Economic Assessment Cautionary Statement

The Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The production target underpinning the PEA is based approximately 79% on Indicated Mineral Resources and 21% on Inferred Mineral Resources. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target or forecast financial information will be realized.

The capital and operating cost estimates presented in the PEA have been prepared to a Scoping Study level of accuracy of approximately ±35%. Actual costs and project performance may differ materially from those estimated. The Technical Report recommends that the Project advance to a Pre-Feasibility Study level of assessment.

The PEA has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Mineral Resource Estimate underpinning the PEA has been reported in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards incorporated by NI 43-101 and the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code).

Qualified/Competent Person Review

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101. The information has been reviewed and approved by Rhys Davies, MGeo, MSc, MAIG (RPGeo), FGS, a Qualified Person under the definition established by National Instrument 43-101 and JORC. Mr. Davies is the Vice President Exploration of the Company and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists.

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. R. J. Siddle, MSc, MAIG Principal Resource Geologist for Addison Mining Services Ltd, a Competent Person who is a Member and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists, MAIG(CP). Mr. Siddle is a full-time employee of Addison Mining Services Ltd. Mr. Siddle has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Siddle consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Processing and Infrastructure inputs into the Production Target is based on information compiled by Ms Sandra (Sandy) Hunter, a Competent Person who is a Fellow and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, FAusIMM(CP). Ms Hunter is a full-time employee of Lycopodium (APAC) Pty Ltd. Ms Hunter has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Ms Hunter consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Mining inputs into the Production Target is based on information compiled by Mr. Anthony Stepcich, a Competent Person who is a Fellow and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, FAusIMM(CP). Mr. Stepcich is an Associate of Mining Associates Pty Ltd. Mr. Stepcich has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Stepcich consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Tailings inputs into the Production Target is based on information compiled by Mr. Timothy Rowles, a Competent Person who is a Fellow and Chartered Professional (Environmental) with The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM, CP) and a Member and Registered Profession Geoscientist (Geotechnical & Engineering) with the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG, RPGeo). Mr. Timothy Rowles is a full-time employee of Knight Piésold Pty Limited. Mr. Rowles has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Rowles consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

This news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Laramide Board by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large development projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312911