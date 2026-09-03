Canada's only small-cap investor cruise departs Coal Harbour on Thursday, September 10 with a full presenting roster and a limited number of complimentary investor seats available by application

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - With the sailing now one week away, Investor.Events today invites qualified investors to claim the final seats aboard Capital Tides 2026, its third annual investor meeting cruise aboard the MV Britannia, departing Thursday, September 10, 2026 from Coal Harbour in downtown Vancouver. With all 26 presenting positions sold out, the remaining investor seats are complimentary, granted by approval, and confirmed in the order applications are received at https://investor.events/capital-tides-2026-investor-application/.

A conference without the conference floor

Capital Tides replaces the booth aisle with a schedule. Each investor is placed in a group of three and receives a personalized itinerary of 12 pre-scheduled, 20-minute sit-down meetings with presenting management teams, rotating table to table over a single day on the water. Breaks, lunch and the top deck reception leave open time to connect with the companies and investors outside the set rotation, all while cruising Indian Arm, English Bay and False Creek. The group format is deliberate: investors hear questions they might not have thought to ask, compare notes between meetings, and step off the boat with a community rather than a stack of business cards.

The 2026 roster

The presenting lineup spans precious metals, critical minerals, uranium, industrial minerals, energy, infrastructure and technology, from pre-IPO stories through multi-billion dollar producers. Companies on board include:

Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE) ("Skeena Gold + Silver")

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSX: NOU)

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV: BBB)

Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT)

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA)

Generation Uranium Inc. (CSE: GEN)

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE)

Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV: PEI)

LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. (TSXV: LIB)

Thistle Resources Inc. (TSXV: TRCG)

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR)

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN)

First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS)

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG)

Stallion Uranium Corp. (TSXV: STUD)

Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV: SALT)

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV)

Apollo Silver Corp. (TSXV: APGO)

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML)

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ)

Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE: CASC)

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (CSE: VEIL)

Fitzroy Minerals (TSXV: FTZ)

Grafton Resources (CSE: GFT)

UraCore Energy Corp. (pre-public)

Vulcan Resources (CSE: FIRE) (September listing)

and more to come, with the complete roster published in the Event Booklet provided to every investor on board and at investor.events/event/capitaltides2026. Gold Hunter Resources (CSE: HUNT) will also be aboard for the sailing.

"The boat is full on the presenting side, and the last seats on board belong to investors. Twelve scheduled meetings, small tables, and a full day on the water with management teams you would otherwise chase across a conference floor. On the boat, in the deal.



"We are in the relationship business. Unique venues, small groups, and a day built so companies, investors and sponsors genuinely get to know one another. We measure success by the relationships that outlast the event, and we build every sailing to over-deliver for the people aboard."

Neil Lock, CEO, Investor.Events

What to expect on the day

Boarding opens at 9:00 AM at Coal Harbour with registration and breakfast, and the vessel departs at 10:00 AM sharp. On arrival, each investor receives a name badge, Event Booklet and personalized meeting schedule. Between meetings, the day unfolds outdoors: the North Shore mountains sliding past, lunch served at a waterfall deep in Indian Arm, moon jellyfish drifting by the rails on breaks, and September sun on the top deck through the closing reception.

9:00 AM Arrival, Registration and Breakfast

10:00 AM Cruise Departs

10:20 AM Meetings 1 to 3

11:24 AM Break

11:44 AM Meetings 4 to 6

12:50 PM Lunch at Waterfall

1:46 PM Meetings 7 to 9

2:52 PM Break

3:14 PM Meetings 10 to 12

4:20 PM Meetings Conclude and Top Deck Reception

5:30 PM Return to Dock

With thanks to our sponsors

Capital Tides 2026 sails with the support of event sponsors Lawson Lundell LLP, the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), CEO.ca, Exploration Sites, Endeavor Trust Corporation, Mining Hub and Crowe MacKay LLP, and media sponsors Resource World and Newsfile | A TMX Group Company. Sponsor teams sail with the event, in the same conversations as everyone else on board.

Investor applications

With one week to sail, the remaining investor seats are limited. Attendance is capped at up to 78 qualified investors, seats are confirmed in the order applications are received, and approved investors attend at no cost. Apply at https://investor.events/capital-tides-2026-investor-application/.

About Investor.Events

Investor.Events produces invitation-only investor events across the capital markets sector, connecting companies with the investors who actually deploy capital into the space. Its portfolio includes the Michael Gentile Mining Showcases, Investor Clubhouse, the Capital Tides Investor Cruise, Investor.Events a la carte roadshows, and its leading Engage360 program. The next Michael Gentile Mining Showcase takes place in Vancouver in January 2027. Every format is built on the same principle: small rooms, screened attendees, and structure that respects everyone's time. More information is available at investor.events.

This news release is an announcement of a business event and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Investor.Events does not provide investment advice and does not endorse the securities of any company presenting at its events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312909