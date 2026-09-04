Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Increased 23% Year-Over-Year in Q2 2026, SEMI Reports

Ongoing AI Investment Momentum Drove Back-to-Back Quarters of Record Results

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association advancing the global semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today announced in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report that global semiconductor equipment billings increased 23% year-over-year to US$40.53 billion in the second quarter of 2026. Second quarter 2026 billings registered an 11% quarter-over-quarter growth.

The results mark a second consecutive record quarter, reflecting accelerating demand for technology and capacity solutions to support AI investments momentum as well as global buildout of AI computing infrastructure.

"The second consecutive quarter of record semiconductor equipment billings reflects the industry's sustained investment in the advanced manufacturing capacity needed to support rising chip demand, particularly for AI infrastructure," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "Growth across Asia, North America and Europe underscores the global nature of this demand and the critical role of semiconductor manufacturing in enabling the next wave of AI-driven innovation."

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

About SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS)

The Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) from SEMI provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. A subscription includes three reports:

Monthly SEMI North American Billings Report , an early perspective of equipment market trends

, an early perspective of equipment market trends Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) , a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and more than 22 market segments

a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and more than 22 market segments Bi-annual Total Semiconductor Equipment Forecast - OEM Perspective, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

Download a sample EMDS report.

For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.

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About SEMI

SEMI is the global industry association connecting over 4,000 companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contacts

Samer Bahou/SEMI

Phone: 1-408- 943-7870

Email sbahou@semi.org

Lisa Gillette-Martin/Bodewell Group (Media Inquiries)

Phone: 1-408-205-4732

Email: lgmartin@bodewellgroup.com

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