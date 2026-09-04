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PR Newswire
04.09.2026 01:00 Uhr
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Hozpitality Group Announces Women Leadership Forum 2026 in Los Angeles, Bringing Together Influential Leaders from Hospitality, Travel, Tourism, Sports, Aviation and Entertainment

Exclusive forum at Cameo Beverly Hills on October 7 will feature senior women leaders from Marriott International, Delta Air Lines, FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles, The Music Center and the culinary industry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group, a global hospitality networking, recruitment and media platform, today announced the Hozpitality Women Leadership Forum 2026, an exclusive leadership gathering scheduled for Wednesday, October 7, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Cameo Beverly Hills.

Centered around the theme "Breaking Barriers & Building Success: How Women Leaders Are Shaping the Future of Hospitality & Tourism," the forum will bring together accomplished leaders and senior professionals from hospitality, travel, tourism, aviation, sports, entertainment, food and beverage, arts and culture for an afternoon of meaningful conversation, inspiration and high-level networking.

The event is expected to host a curated audience of approximately 50-80 senior industry leaders, professionals and invited media representatives.

An Exceptional Leadership Panel

The forum will feature an influential group of women leaders representing some of the most recognized organizations and sectors in Los Angeles and beyond.

The panel will be moderated by Jackie Filla, President & CEO of the Hotel Association of Los Angeles (HALA).

Confirmed panel speakers include:

  • Heather Allison, Vice President, Luxury Sales | Western Region, Marriott International
  • Susan Feniger, Chef-Owner, Mundo Hospitality Group
  • Brandy Thigpen, Host City Director, FIFA World Cup 2026 - Los Angeles
  • Dana Debel, Managing Director, State & Local Government Affairs, Delta Air Lines
  • Rachel S. Moore, President & CEO, The Music Center, Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County

Laura Stomber, Founder of House of Stombs, will serve as the Event Presenter.

"Los Angeles is home to some of the world's most dynamic leaders across hospitality, tourism, travel, entertainment, sports and business," said Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Hozpitality Group. "Through this forum, we want to bring exceptional women leaders together to share their experiences, discuss the opportunities and challenges shaping our industries, and inspire the next generation of leaders."

Breaking Barriers and Building the Future

The featured leadership conversation will explore the experiences, challenges and defining moments that have shaped the careers of the panelists, while examining the future of leadership in rapidly evolving industries.

Key discussion themes will include:

  • Leadership journeys and defining career moments
  • Breaking barriers and overcoming professional challenges
  • The changing role of leadership in hospitality, travel and tourism
  • Creating stronger career pathways for women
  • Attracting, developing and retaining future talent
  • The skills and mindset required for tomorrow's leaders
  • Collaboration across hospitality, aviation, tourism, sports, entertainment and culture
  • Advice and inspiration for the next generation of leaders

"Strong leadership is about creating opportunities for others and helping them believe in what is possible," said Vandana (Vee) Bhatt, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Hozpitality Group. "We are proud to create a platform where influential women can share their stories and insights while bringing together leaders from across different industries for meaningful conversations and connections."

Event Agenda

The program will begin with welcome networking and refreshments, followed by a welcome address from Vandana (Vee) Bhatt and the featured panel discussion.

The afternoon will also include an interactive audience Q&A session and conclude with cocktails and networking.

3:00 PM - 3:30 PM: Welcome Networking
3:30 PM - 3:45 PM: Welcome Address
3:45 PM - 4:45 PM: Featured Leadership Panel
4:45 PM - 5:15 PM: Audience Q&A
5:15 PM - 6:00 PM: Cocktails & Networking

Continuing Hozpitality's U.S. Leadership Expansion

The Hozpitality Women Leadership Forum follows Hozpitality Group's recent expansion of its leadership and industry networking initiatives in the United States, including the inaugural Hozpitality's Best GM Powerlist - California 2026, which recognized leading General Managers across the state.

The upcoming forum continues the company's efforts to create meaningful platforms for industry recognition, leadership dialogue, professional networking and collaboration across the U.S. hospitality and tourism sectors.

Attendance at the forum will be curated, with limited capacity. Selected sponsorship and partnership opportunities are also available for organizations interested in supporting leadership, professional development and industry collaboration.

For event information, attendance inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a global networking, recruitment, media and professional recognition platform serving the hospitality industry. Through its platforms, including Hozpitality.com and Hozpitalityplus.com, the company connects hospitality professionals, employers, industry leaders and business partners through recruitment, networking, news, events, awards, Powerlists and professional development initiatives.

With a global community of more than 1.3 million hospitality professionals, Hozpitality serves hotels, restaurants, management companies, suppliers and industry professionals across North America, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and other international markets.

For more information, please visit Hozpitality.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hozpitality-group-announces-women-leadership-forum-2026-in-los-angeles-bringing-together-influential-leaders-from-hospitality-travel-tourism-sports-aviation-and-entertainment-302869586.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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