Real Tested Inc.: ModernAncientRoman.com Launches as an Interactive Digital Cookbook of Ancient Roman Cuisine

ModernAncientRoman.com is an Interactive Digital Cookbook Reinterpreting Ancient Roman Cuisine for the Modern Kitchen, With Sourced Recipes, Period-Accurate Technique Guides and Culinary History Scholarship

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / ModernAncientRoman.com launched today as an interactive digital cookbook drawing from ancient Roman cookbook recipes, with sourced adaptations, period techniques, and historical analysis across Republic and Empire periods. Operated by Real Tested Inc., the platform functions as an editorial resource rather than a mere recipe collection. Every dish features primary-source citations, adapted ingredients, and modern preparation steps tested in home settings.

The site debuts with over 120 recipes pulled from Apicius's De Re Coquinaria, Cato's De Agri Cultura, and fragments in Athenaeus and Pliny the Elder. Users navigate by Roman meal divisions: gustatio appetizers like stuffed dormice (dormouse in honeyed sauce), prima mensa mains such as roast boar with garum glaze, and secunda mensa desserts including honeyed fruits or mustacei cakes. Iconic dishes get full treatment-patina de apua, an eel pâté from Apicius Book II, starts with poached eel blended with eggs, herbs, and olive oil, baked in a water bath for 30 minutes; isicia omentata meatballs wrap spiced pork in caul fat, grilled over coals or broiled; moretum, Cato's garlic cheese spread, mashes fresh cheese with garlic, coriander, celery seed, and vinegar for a pungent dip; puls porridge simmers barley in water with bay leaves and honey, ready in 45 minutes. Ingredient swaps detail garum production-a months-long ferment of fish guts in salt under the sun-versus modern stand-ins like Vietnamese nuoc mam (1:1 ratio, milder umami) or a DIY version: layer anchovies, salt, and herbs in a jar, ferment four weeks at room temperature, strain for a briny essence. Silphium, extinct by the first century AD after overharvesting in Cyrene as noted by Pliny, flavored stews and medicines for digestion; substitute asafoetida at 1/4 teaspoon per bunch equivalent, or laser root for earthier notes-taste tests confirm asafoetida's onion-garlic pungency closest matches. Regional shifts appear too: Republican-era puls from Cato reflects simple Italic grains, while Imperial recipes blend Gallic sausages or Pompeian egg dishes with imported Eastern spices via Columella's accounts. Search tools filter by era, region, or profile, including vegetarian puls variants.

This resource arrives as historical cooking gains traction through shows like Tasting History and texts from the British Museum. Online alternatives often drop just a few dishes without sourcing or adaptations, leaving cooks and teachers short on details. ModernAncientRoman.com bridges that with traceable Latin texts, executable swaps, and context like caloric breakdowns-patina de apua at 450 calories per serving packs omega-3s from eel akin to garum's fish base, aligning with Roman humoral theory favoring fish for balanced humors. Full menus illustrate class divides: a plebeian supper pairs puls with lentil stew and apples; patrician feasts open with gustatio moretum and dormice, move to prima mensa isicia omentata and boar, close with secunda mensa fruits in defrutum (reduced grape must, simmered to syrup).

"Ancient Roman cookbook recipes form the West's earliest sustained culinary record, yet rarely suit today's cook," said the editorial lead at ModernAncientRoman.com. "We sourced from Latin originals, tested in standard kitchens with market buys, yielding dishes for both study and supper."

FAQ

What are some specific ancient Roman cookbook recipes and their modern steps?

Patina de apua from Apicius blends poached eel, eggs, pepper, and lovage, baked 30 minutes; isicia omentata forms pork mince with pine nuts and garum into caul-fat balls, broiled 10 minutes per side; moretum crushes cheese, garlic, herbs, and vinegar for instant spread; puls boils barley 45 minutes with bay and honey. All use grocery staples.

How do you handle garum and silphium in ancient Roman cookbook recipes?

Garum's fish-ferment yields to nuoc mam (direct swap) or homemade (anchovies, salt, ferment four weeks). Silphium, extinct per Pliny, becomes asafoetida (pinch per recipe) or laser; panels rate asafoetida highest for fenugreek-like bite in puls and stews.

What meal structures and variations mark ancient Roman cookbook recipes?

Gustatio offers moretum or dormice; prima mensa, boar or meatballs; secunda mensa, honeyed fruits. Republican recipes stay grain-focused per Cato; Imperial add Gallic boar roasts, Pompeian eggs, per Columella. Nutritional notes: mains average 600 calories, rich in olive oil's healthy fats.

More information is available at https://modernancientroman.com.

About ModernAncientRoman.com

ModernAncientRoman.com is an interactive digital cookbook reinterpreting ancient Roman cuisine for the modern kitchen, with sourced recipes, period-accurate technique guides, and culinary-history scholarship. The platform indexes 220 recipes across gustatio, prima mensa, and secunda mensa courses, with parallel-column period-and-modern adaptations and Apicius sourcing notes throughout. Operated by Real Tested Inc.

About Justin Hartfield

Justin Hartfield is the co-founder of Weedmaps and the founder of Real Tested Inc., a digital media company that builds independent, editorially driven consumer directories across cannabis, health, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Real Tested Inc. operates a portfolio of consumer information platforms serving millions of readers worldwide.

Contact Info

Company: Real Tested Inc.

Email: Justin@realtestedcbd.com

Phone: +1(833) 365-5250

Website: modernancientroman.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/modernancientroman.com-launches-as-an-interactive-digital-cookbo-1169097