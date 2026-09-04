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PR Newswire
04.09.2026 01:06 Uhr
168 Leser
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VeriPark selected by Queensland Country Bank to support major technology transformation

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriPark, a global financial services technology provider, announced that Queensland Country Bank has selected its customer experience solutions as part of a major transformation program designed to deliver more connected, and member-focused banking experiences.

Queensland Country Bank will implement VeriPark's VeriChannel digital banking platform, VeriTouch CRM platform and VeriLoan loan origination system. Together, the solutions will support digital banking, onboarding, lending and customer engagement across digital and assisted channels.

The broader transformation also includes Fiserv's Finxact core banking platform and Vision Next card management solution. By bringing these technologies together, Queensland Country Bank is creating a future-ready environment spanning core banking, cards, lending, customer relationship management and digital channels.

The program will help the bank progressively modernize its platforms, reduce technology complexity and create more integrated experiences across member touchpoints, while preserving its community and member-owned focus.

"This is an important step in the next chapter of Queensland Country Bank," said Shawn Anderson, Chief Transformation Officer of Queensland Country Bank. "Our Members expect banking to be simple, reliable and personal. By partnering with Fiserv and VeriPark, we are investing in the foundations that will help us deliver better experiences, support our people and continue serving Queensland communities well into the future."

"We are proud to partner with Queensland Country Bank as it builds the foundations for its next generation of Member experiences," said David Dervish, Chief Revenue Officer at VeriPark. "By connecting digital banking, lending and customer engagement, our platform will help the bank deliver more personalised and seamless journeys while giving its teams a more unified view of every Member. We look forward to turning this transformation vision into tangible value for Members and employees."

QCB (www.queenslandcountry.bank)
Queensland Country Bank is a member-owned bank committed to helping Queenslanders live better lives through better financial wellbeing achieved through personal service, local understanding and community-focused banking. With roots across regional Queensland, the bank provides a range of banking products and services for Members across the state.

VeriPark (veripark.com)?
VeriPark is a global solutions provider enabling financial institutions to become digital leaders by placing Customer Experience at the core of digital transformation. From Omnichannel Delivery and Customer Engagement to Branch Automation and Loan Origination, VeriPark helps financial institutions accelerate digital transformation, increase productivity, and achieve tangible business outcomes.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veripark-selected-by-queensland-country-bank-to-support-major-technology-transformation-302869499.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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