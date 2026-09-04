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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2026 03:22 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co., Ltd: Beyond the Hype: How ARGUS Multi-Ohm Cartridge Brings Real Magic to Vaping

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOOPOO is now officially introducing MAGIC POD on 31 August, a new concept created to drive awareness of its pioneering ARGUS Multi-Ohm Cartridge. Going beyond the multiple resistances in one cartridge, the MAGIC POD achieves remarkable gains in both flavor and e-liquid conservation. It is truly a breakthrough rather than a superficial feature.

MAGIC POD

World's First Multi-Ohm Pod
The ARGUS Multi-Ohm Cartridge works its magic by integrating three resistances-0.4O, 0.7O, and 1.0O-into one, making it the world's first multi-ohm pod. Powered by Multi-Core Electrode Technology, it enables users to explore both MTL and RDL vaping styles without changing pods, with each resistance matched to different flavors:

  • 0.4O - Bold sodas and slush
  • 0.7O - Fruits and complex blends
  • 1.0O - Mint, tobacco, and candy

Whether you have a preferred style or are still exploring to find your perfect match, one pod does it all.

MAGIC POD

Engineered for Endurance
Powered by iCOSM CODE 2.0 and featuring Golden Cotton-an aerospace-grade material that withstands 260°C, offering 73% higher heat resistance than standard cotton-each cartridge stays clean for up to 30 days and delivers up to 100mL of e-liquid endurance. Multi-resistance switching also cuts consumption by up to 15% compared with standard cartridges-all while maintaining consistent flavor from the first puff to the last.

Media and User Acclaim
Since its release, MAGIC POD has earned widespread acclaim from both media and users. Over 10 leading global vaping publications have weighed in with their reviews.

MAGIC POD

Meet All Your Needs
MAGIC POD is fully compatible with the entire ARGUS series. The flagship ARGUS G4 supports all three resistances, while 20+ other ARGUS devices support 0.7O and 1.0O modes. Instead of carrying and replacing three separate pods for different resistances, you only need one. It is a smarter choice for your wallet.

Magic or gimmick? Try it yourself.

About VOOPOO
Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co., Ltd. is a global vaping technology company guided by a user-first philosophy, committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and personalized product experiences to users worldwide.

For more information, visit VOOPOO.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

Company: VOOPOO
Contact Person: Victor Liu
Email: victor@voopootech.com
Telephone: 18501548754
Website: www.voopoo.com
City: Shenzhen

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/583b30e1-40d5-42c7-9fe0-f126066043e4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84f30796-5482-4d5b-b210-1bcacfe63993

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1efbfe7-6bca-48da-8c65-90d296c7ba44


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.