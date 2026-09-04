Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co., Ltd: Beyond the Hype: How ARGUS Multi-Ohm Cartridge Brings Real Magic to Vaping

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOOPOO is now officially introducing MAGIC POD on 31 August, a new concept created to drive awareness of its pioneering ARGUS Multi-Ohm Cartridge. Going beyond the multiple resistances in one cartridge, the MAGIC POD achieves remarkable gains in both flavor and e-liquid conservation. It is truly a breakthrough rather than a superficial feature.





World's First Multi-Ohm Pod

The ARGUS Multi-Ohm Cartridge works its magic by integrating three resistances-0.4O, 0.7O, and 1.0O-into one, making it the world's first multi-ohm pod. Powered by Multi-Core Electrode Technology, it enables users to explore both MTL and RDL vaping styles without changing pods, with each resistance matched to different flavors:

0.4O - Bold sodas and slush

- Bold sodas and slush 0.7O - Fruits and complex blends

- Fruits and complex blends 1.0O - Mint, tobacco, and candy



Whether you have a preferred style or are still exploring to find your perfect match, one pod does it all.





Engineered for Endurance

Powered by iCOSM CODE 2.0 and featuring Golden Cotton-an aerospace-grade material that withstands 260°C, offering 73% higher heat resistance than standard cotton-each cartridge stays clean for up to 30 days and delivers up to 100mL of e-liquid endurance. Multi-resistance switching also cuts consumption by up to 15% compared with standard cartridges-all while maintaining consistent flavor from the first puff to the last.

Media and User Acclaim

Since its release, MAGIC POD has earned widespread acclaim from both media and users. Over 10 leading global vaping publications have weighed in with their reviews.





Meet All Your Needs

MAGIC POD is fully compatible with the entire ARGUS series. The flagship ARGUS G4 supports all three resistances, while 20+ other ARGUS devices support 0.7O and 1.0O modes. Instead of carrying and replacing three separate pods for different resistances, you only need one. It is a smarter choice for your wallet.

Magic or gimmick? Try it yourself.

About VOOPOO

Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co., Ltd. is a global vaping technology company guided by a user-first philosophy, committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and personalized product experiences to users worldwide.

For more information, visit VOOPOO.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

Company: VOOPOO

Contact Person: Victor Liu

Email: victor@voopootech.com

Telephone: 18501548754

Website: www.voopoo.com

City: Shenzhen

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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