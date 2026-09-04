Roborock Redefines Human-Centered Cleaning at IFA 2026: Unveiling a Comprehensive Ecosystem from the Living Room to the Pool

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock the global leader in home robotics engineered to simplify daily life and World's No.1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Brand H1 2026* announces its participation in IFA 2026 strengthening its claim "Rocking Life with You." Guided by the philosophy to simplify daily life, Roborock focuses on human-centered intelligent cleaning, where technology adapts seamlessly to the real and dynamic moments of everyday life. By prioritizing user needs, the products advanced intelligence works effortlessly in the background, providing autonomous and time-saving solutions that free up people's schedules to spend more time on what truly matters.

This commitment to engineering excellence and thoughtful design has earned Roborock its position as a global leader. Quan Gang, President of Roborock, said:

"Our mission is to give time back to our customers by automating everyday tasks. Building smarter robots is the means, not the goal. Every minute spent on housework is time taken away from family, passions, and personal well-being. By staying customer-centric and strengthening our global presence and partner networks, we turn technological leadership into trusted, tailored solutions that make everyday life easier for people around the world."

A new Frontier in Water Care: Roborock RockAqua P1

Roborock is thrilled to introduce the Roborock RockAqua P1 at IFA in Berlin, marking the debut of its first-ever pool cleaner line from the RockAqua series. This smart underwater robot is designed to master complex pool shapes with complete coverage across floors, walls, waterline, and shallow platforms down to 15 cm.

It combines a powerful 6,800 GPH suction, a 4L debris basket with 180+70µm dual-filtration, and up to 3.5 hours of runtime with a fast 3.5-hour recharge. Equipped with monocular camera obstacle avoidance, dynamic dirt detection, and Auto Waterline Parking, the RockAqua P1 effortlessly adapts to complex pool shapes for easy retrieval and maintenance.

The Roborock RockAqua P1 marks Roborock's entry into pool cleaning and the latest expansion of its outdoor cleaning innovation. Bringing the company's expertise in autonomous navigation and debris removal to the water, it extends Roborock's intelligent cleaning capabilities to pool care while reducing the need for manual maintenance.

Mastering Every Threshold: the Roborock Robot Vacuum Series

The flagship Roborock Saros 20 Flow and Roborock Qrevo Edge 3 Pro represent the pinnacle of robotic mobility. Both models are powered by a massive 36,000 Pa HyperForce suction motor, feature the upgraded AdaptiLift Chassis 3.0, which allows the robots to cross double-layer thresholds of up to 8.8 cm, and are equipped with the RetractSense Navigation System. The Roborock Saros 20 Flow utilizes a roller mop for thorough cleaning of floors. The Roborock Qrevo Edge 3 Pro achieves a remarkably slim profile, effortlessly navigating under sofas and beds as low as 7.95 cm with advanced localization and mapping capabilities.

Versatile Power for the Whole Home: the Roborock F25 Series

For deep floor restoration, the new wet dry vacuum models deliver unmatched performance. The Roborock F25 Ultra Steam Gen 2 combines high-temperature steam and hot-water cleaning to tackle stubborn, dried-on stains while automatically adapting its power to different floor conditions. Alongside it, the Roborock F25 Pro Turbo Combo offers a versatile 5-in-1 system; with its detachable drive module and interchangeable heads, it effortlessly transforms from a powerful wet dry vacuum into a high-performance cordless vacuum for furniture and hard-to-reach areas.

Smart Outdoor Living: Roborock RockNeo Q2 LiDAR

Expanding the "Rocking Life" experience to the garden, the Roborock RockNeo Q2 LiDAR is a robotic mower designed to make professional lawn care effortless. Covering areas up to 800 m², it utilizes Sentisphere LiDAR environmental perception and ReactiVision Fusion for precision obstacle avoidance completely freed of cables or antennas. With its floating cutting deck and the built-in PreciEdge cutting module, with a 3 cm edge-cutting capability that delivers a near-perfect lawn finish with minimal manual setup.

The Greatest Meeting the Greatest: Partnership with Real Madrid

Roborock's journey to becoming the World's No. 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Brand* is driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence - a mindset shared by its partner, Real Madrid.

With a record of 15 UEFA Champions League titles and 36 La Liga championships, Real Madrid embodies the same commitment to continuous progress and high performance. The partnership brings together two global leaders united by a shared ambition to keep moving forward.

"When the world's number one in smart home robotics joins forces with the greatest football club in history, it is a partnership built on shared ambition," said Quan Gang, President of Roborock. "Like Real Madrid, we never rest on past achievements. We continue to push the boundaries of what is possible and strive for excellence for our global community."

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. Having become the #1 best-selling robotic vacuum cleaner brand for H1 2026, according to IDC*, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robot vacuums, cordless vacuum cleaners, wet-dry vacuums, robotic lawn mowers, robotic pool cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in millions of homes across more than 170 countries and regions. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Poland and the Netherlands. Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. As of August 2026, Roborock serves more than 30 million households. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

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