YSL BEAUTY AT IT AGAIN - THE BLOCK PARTY SERIES HITS LONDON

DRAWING IN SOME OF THE UK'S MOST INFLUENTIAL CULTURE-SHAPERS WITH PERFORMANCE BY BRITISH POWERHOUSE LOLA YOUNG

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After its celebrated kick-off in Madrid and a series of disruptive iterations across the globe, YSL Beauty just landed in the British capital with the highly anticipated YSL Beauty Block Party - London Edition. Bringing its signature edge and uncompromising celebration of local culture and creative expression, this rendition did not disappoint. Welcoming the likes of Skepta, Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull, Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel, Lila Moss, Lennon and Gene Gallagher and Rocco Richie, the event drew some of the UK's most in-demand talent and creatives - proving once again that the brand doesn't just move with culture, it shapes it. Across every city it hits, the series has rapidly evolved into a cultural phenomenon, cementing its status as the ultimate place where local tastemakers crave to be.

For its September 3rd edition, YSL Beauty merged its iconic party format with Black Opium Pink Glaze, the latest launch of the acclaimed 'fragrance of the night' franchise. Igniting the dance floor was Global YSL Beauty Ambassador, Alisha Boe; her magnetic energy set the scene as the party came to life at Rough Trade East. The event stands as a masterclass in hyper-local infiltration, taking over the legendary Brick Lane staple where grunge and high fashion share a postcode, reflecting a true feel for where the capital's creative scene actually gathers. Blending YSL Beauty's deep-rooted connection to the music scene with the raw pulse of London's underground, amplified by an exclusive live performance from powerhouse British songstress Lola Young, the brand proves it doesn't just visit a city, it authentically becomes part of its cultural fabric.

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