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PR Newswire
04.09.2026 04:00 Uhr
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YSL BEAUTY AT IT AGAIN - THE BLOCK PARTY SERIES HITS LONDON

DRAWING IN SOME OF THE UK'S MOST INFLUENTIAL CULTURE-SHAPERS WITH PERFORMANCE BY BRITISH POWERHOUSE LOLA YOUNG

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After its celebrated kick-off in Madrid and a series of disruptive iterations across the globe, YSL Beauty just landed in the British capital with the highly anticipated YSL Beauty Block Party - London Edition. Bringing its signature edge and uncompromising celebration of local culture and creative expression, this rendition did not disappoint. Welcoming the likes of Skepta, Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull, Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel, Lila Moss, Lennon and Gene Gallagher and Rocco Richie, the event drew some of the UK's most in-demand talent and creatives - proving once again that the brand doesn't just move with culture, it shapes it. Across every city it hits, the series has rapidly evolved into a cultural phenomenon, cementing its status as the ultimate place where local tastemakers crave to be.

For its September 3rd edition, YSL Beauty merged its iconic party format with Black Opium Pink Glaze, the latest launch of the acclaimed 'fragrance of the night' franchise. Igniting the dance floor was Global YSL Beauty Ambassador, Alisha Boe; her magnetic energy set the scene as the party came to life at Rough Trade East. The event stands as a masterclass in hyper-local infiltration, taking over the legendary Brick Lane staple where grunge and high fashion share a postcode, reflecting a true feel for where the capital's creative scene actually gathers. Blending YSL Beauty's deep-rooted connection to the music scene with the raw pulse of London's underground, amplified by an exclusive live performance from powerhouse British songstress Lola Young, the brand proves it doesn't just visit a city, it authentically becomes part of its cultural fabric.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ysl-beauty-at-it-again--the-block-party-series-hits-london-302869710.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.