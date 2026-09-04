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PR Newswire
04.09.2026 04:06 Uhr
53 Leser
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Carestream Healthcare International Enhances DRX-LC Detector to Level Up Long-Length Imaging Performance

SHANGHAI, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carestream Healthcare International is introducing the latest version of its DRX-LC Detector, delivering enhanced imaging performance, efficiency, and quality for long-length imaging across a wide range of exams and clinical environments.

Long-length imaging has traditionally been time-consuming and complex, often requiring multiple exposures and image stitching. Carestream's DRX-LC Detector simplifies this process with single-shot long-length imaging, enabling radiographers to capture long-bone and spine exams in one exposure. This approach reduces hold time, minimizes retakes, and helps improve patient comfort while streamlining workflows.

The newest version of the DRX-LC Detector builds on this foundation by integrating advanced technology and leveraging AI to improve consistency and image quality. Detector Exposure Control (DEC) provides precise, consistent exposure by automatically adjusting imaging parameters to help reduce variability, optimize dose, and improve diagnostic accuracy. Smart Noise Cancellation (SNC) further enhances image clarity by reducing noise while preserving fine detail, enabling high-quality images with greater confidence and lower dose.

"Our latest DRX-LC enhancements are focused on delivering more consistent, efficient, and high-quality imaging," said Marco Riolfo, Detector Portfolio Product Line Manager, at Carestream Healthcare International. "By combining single-capture capability with intelligent exposure control and AI-driven noise cancellation, we are helping radiography departments simplify workflows while supporting improved patient care and diagnostic confidence."

These advancements improve dose efficiency and streamline exams by combining single-shot acquisition with intelligent automation. Compatibility across DR rooms, mobile systems, and retrofit solutions further enhance flexibility, allowing providers to use a single detector across multiple care settings, from radiology departments to operating rooms.

With its combination of single-shot LLI imaging, AI-enabled innovation, and enhanced usability, the DRX-LC Detector elevates long-length imaging performance while improving efficiency, consistency, and the overall patient and user experience. For more product information, please visit: www.carestreamhealthcare.com/global/en/medical/dr-detectors/drx-lc-detector.

About Carestream Healthcare International

Carestream Healthcare International draws on a century-old imaging heritage to empower healthcare providers worldwide. We deliver advanced X-ray systems, DR solutions, medical imaging films, intraoperative C-arm imaging, AI-enabled innovations, and full-lifecycle services. As a member of Midea Group, we combine global imaging expertise with Midea's intelligent manufacturing and technology ecosystem to deliver high-quality, efficient, and accessible medical imaging solutions.

For more information about the company's broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please contact your Carestream representative or visit www.carestreamhealthcare.com.

Carestream Healthcare International
Website: www.carestreamhealthcare.com
Email: contact@carestreamhealthcare.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/carestream-healthcare-international/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carestream-healthcare-international-enhances-drxlc-detector-to-level-up-longlength-imaging-performance-302862583.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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