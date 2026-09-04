

(front row from left) Designer Gary Tsang; Designer Mountain Yam; Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC; Katherine Fang, Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Designer Angus Tsui and Designer Nathan Moy, graced the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show

HONG KONG, Sept 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia's annual fashion extravaganza 'CENTRESTAGE' kicked off on 2 September, followed by the highly anticipated Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show last night. The spectacular show featured the meticulously crafted Spring/Summer 2027 collections of four prominent local fashion brands: 112 mountainyam, ANGUS TSUI, ARTY:ACTIVE, and Z I D I.Themed' "Hong Kong Dopamine", this year 's' Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show saw the four designers draw inspiration from the city's lights and shadows, streets, architecture, cultural memories, and daily flow, translating Hong Kong's unique pulse into a fashion language. Through their new collections, each designer interpreted "dopamine" from a different perspective ' be it joy, dark humor, dynamics or the lightness of defiance ' delivering a fashion experience brimming with sensory stimulation and urban energy to the audience.The show received enthusiastic acclaim from a multitude of industry professionals, celebrities and fashion enthusiasts in attendance, including luminaries such as Kay Tse, Kevin Chu, Tony Wu, Locker Lam, Jessica Chan, etc.Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, 'CENTRESTAGE' is now in full swing and runs until 5 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Concurrently, the 45th 'Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair' and the 14th'Salon de TIME, jointly organised by the HKTDC, the Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd., and the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd., are also being held at the venue. All three events will run until 5 September. 'CENTRESTAGE' and 'Salon de TIME' are open to both trade buyers and the general public, while the 'Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair is open exclusively to trade visitors.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4cY997x(front row from left) Designer Gary Tsang; Designer Mountain Yam; Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC; Katherine Fang, Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Designer Angus Tsui and Designer Nathan Moy, graced the Fashion Hong Kong Runway ShowCelebrities at the Fashion Hong Kong Runway ShowKay Tse (wearing 112mountainyam)Kevin Chu (wearing ANGUS TSUI)Tony Wu (wearing 112 mountainyam)Locker Lam (wearing ARTY:ACTIVE)Jessica Chan (wearing ANGUS TSUI)Katy (wearing Z I D I)Judy Kwong(wearing ARTY:ACTIVE)Celina Harto (wearing ANGUS TSUI)112 mountainyam (Designer: Mountain Yam)'Spring/Summer 2027 CollectionBrand: 112 mountainyam; Collection: 'The Joy of FeathersFinding its rhythm in Hong Kong, the collection captures the neon energy hidden within the city. Reversible design is the language of this collection, juxtaposing natural, breathable materials with resilient technical textiles. This duality allows nature to converse with technology and heritage to move with the future, ultimately letting quiet exteriors give way to vibrant souls.ANGUS TSUI (Designer: Angus Tsui) Spring/Summer 2027 CollectionBrand: ANGUS TSUI; Collection: 404: Ha Ha HauntingDrawing creative inspiration from the dark humour and traditional local elements of Hong Kong's 1980s horror film culture, the collection seeks to construct a dark humour fashion narrative. Through the juxtaposition and reassembly of multiple eras and aesthetics, it turns each garment into a spiritual sanctuary where one can still laugh in the face of fear.ARTY:ACTIVE'(Designer: Gary Tsang)'Spring/Summer 2027 CollectionBrand: ARTY:ACTIVE; Collection: 'Messy SymphonicInspired by the beautiful chaos of Hong Kong after dark, the collection thrives on contrast, melding the raw glow of traditional streets with the sleek, silent glass of the future. Engineered for athletic movement and styled for the street, it introduces a lifestyle of dynamic wellness, designed to embrace the friction of a city that never stops moving.Z I D I (Designer: Nathan Moy) Spring/Summer 2027 CollectionBrand: Z I D I; Collection: AETHERAs an inquiry into weightlessness, the collection explores how near-invisible forces can shift how the body moves. Through an act of structural will and material memory, the designer creates silhouettes aimed at defeating gravity, offering not just the fragility of air, but the lightness of defiance in an age of intangible intelligence.CENTRESTAGE details:Date: 2 to 5 September 2026 (Wednesday to Saturday)Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreDate CENTERSTAGE opening hours2-4 Sept (Wed to Fri) 10am-7pm5 Sept (Sat) 10am-6pmFree admission for trade visitors (aged 18 and over) and public visitorsCENTRESTAGE: https://www.hktdc.com/event/centrestage/enCENTRESTAGE buyer online registration: https://bit.ly/4xydTctCENTRESTAGE Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/centrestage_hktdc/?hl=enFashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com/Fashion Hong Kong Instagram': https://www.instagram.com/hktdcfashionhk/Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): https://www.fashionally.com/en/Media enquiriesBest Crew:Diana Tang Tel: (852) 9199 6723 Email: diana.tang@bestcrewpr.comReni Kwok Tel: (852) 6291 4283 Email: reni.kwok@bestcrewpr.comHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgHKTDC Newsroom: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe'Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)'celebrates its 60th'anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50'offices'globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises' international exhibitions, 'conferences' and 'business missions' to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via'research reports' and 'digital news channels. For more information, please visit:'www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on'@hktdc and'LinkedInAbout Fashion Hong KongFashion Hong Kong' is a series of international promotional events organised by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) to promote Hong Kong fashion designers and labels in the global fashion arena.Since 2015, Fashion Hong Kong has actively participated in international fashion weeks and renowned events to showcase Hong Kong's unique and diversified designers, with footprints in New York, London, Paris, Milan, Copenhagen, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo and Seoul.About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024.' CCIDA is' a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries.' CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.Source: CENTRESTAGEHKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.