The latest additions to Hyper's portfolio make everyday mobile setups more personal, portable and productive across work, creating and travel

Messe Berlin IFA 2026 (Hall 5.2, Stand 179) Hyper, an innovator of mobile accessories for Apple users, creators and mobile professionals, will showcase its latest lineup at IFA 2026, designed to make everyday mobile setups more personal, portable and productive across work, creating and travel.

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Discover Hyper's latest MacBook accessories, power and connectivity solutions debuting at IFA 2026

Building on essential MacBook Neo accessories, the range expands across portable charging, privacy, workspace connectivity and carry solutions, led by HyperJuice Flex, Hyper's colourful and accessible collection designed to make everyday power more portable and personal.

"At IFA, we're introducing an everyday ecosystem built around how people actually use their devices to work, create and travel," said Gabi Iorio, Director, Global Sales and Marketing, Hyper. "From MacBook Neo to the broader mobile workspace, Hyper brings together power, connectivity, privacy and carry solutions that make everyday setups more capable, flexible and easier to personalise."

Hyper's IFA display spotlights the essentials behind a more capable mobile setup, from portable charging and on-screen privacy to workspace connectivity and carry solutions.

HyperJuice Flex: Colourful Everyday Charging for MacBook Neo

HyperJuice Flex is Hyper's colourful, accessible charging collection designed to bring more colour and portability to everyday USB-C charging. With compact GaN chargers, USB-C cables and portable power banks, the collection gives users fast, reliable charging with modern design and colour options that complement today's devices and mobile lifestyles.

Privacy and Protection for Everyday MacBook Users

Hyper will also showcase the latest HyperShield privacy accessories for MacBook Neo, including a clear case and privacy screen that protect MacBook Neo devices from everyday wear while safeguarding sensitive information from unwanted viewing. The additions help users protect their MacBook, limit unwanted screen visibility and keep their setup clean, personal and practical in shared spaces.

An Early Look at Hyper's 2027 Lineup

In addition, Hyper will offer a preview of its 2027 lineup, including semi-solid state power banks built for safer, more stable portable charging; HyperDrive Next hubs designed to turn USB-C devices into more capable workstations; and the HyperShield Creator Backpack, an innovative tech-ready carry solution that keeps creator gear protected, organised and powered on the move.

See Hyper at IFA 2026

Attendees can visit Hyper at IFA 2026 in Hall 5.2, Stand 179 at Messe Berlin for a first-hand look at its latest ecosystem designed to make mobile workspaces more connected, capable and personal. To schedule an interview or product tour during IFA, contact Rachel Neppes at rneppes@targus.com.

About IFA

IFA is one of the world's largest technology events, bringing together global brands, innovators, industry leaders, retailers, media and consumers to showcase the latest in consumer electronics, home appliances and future technology. IFA 2026 takes place 4-8 September at Messe Berlin. To learn more, visit www.ifa-berlin.com.

About HYPER

Celebrating 21 years of enabling creators and innovators to Go Beyond, Hyper delivers award-winning power, connectivity, mobility and desktop accessories for creative professionals, Apple users and mobile workstyles. Learn more at hypershop.com and follow Hyper on Instagram, TikTok, X and LinkedIn.

©2026 Hyper. Hyper, the ++Hyper logo, and HyperJuice are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. MacBook is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260903870923/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Rachel Neppes Head of PR

714-575-7432