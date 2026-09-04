Aurzen Official: Aurzen Introduces "Unfold the Art," a New Creative Chapter Inspired by Basquiat for Portable Projection

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen today announced "Unfold the Art," a new creative collection inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat, bringing the brand's portable projection vision into closer dialogue with art, design, and everyday living. By combining Aurzen's design-led approach to portable devices with Basquiat's bold visual energy, the initiative marks the beginning of a long-term platform dedicated to exploring new expressions across art, space, and modern lifestyle.

Known for making portable projection easier to carry, place, and enjoy across different environments, Aurzen sees this special collection as a natural extension of its design philosophy. With "Unfold the Art," the brand connects portable technology with a stronger visual point of view and a more expressive sense of atmosphere.

The collection draws on a shared belief that everyday objects can be both functional and emotionally resonant. Aurzen's clean, flexible design language meets the raw energy, layered symbolism, and unmistakable immediacy associated with Basquiat's iconic visual world, creating a project shaped by contrast, expression, and personality.

"Aurzen has always believed technology should feel easy to live with and meaningful to experience," said Jason Zhang, Senior Director of Product at Aurzen. "Through this collection inspired by Basquiat, we are exploring a more expressive side."

Designed to grow beyond a single launch moment, "Unfold the Art" will evolve as a broader creative story. Future expressions will build on this foundation, exploring how portable projection can feel more personal, more visual, and more culturally alive in the home.

For Aurzen, this initiative reflects a commitment to shaping not only how projection performs, but how it looks and feels in everyday living spaces, where useful technology and artistic inspiration can naturally coexist.

This project was done in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing world-renowned visual artists, estates, and foundations. Artestar conceptualizes and develops some of the world's most iconic brand partnerships across an array of categories and geographic regions, all while preserving and elevating each artist's unique legacy. Through strategic planning and thoughtful curation, Artestar powers creative collaborations to make art accessible to everyone. Learn more at artestar.com.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. For more information, visit www.aurzen.com.

About JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT

Jean-Michel Basquiat stands as one of the most influential artists of his generation and is widely regarded as a defining figure of 20th-century art. Though his career lasted less than a decade, it transformed contemporary art and continues to shape culture today.

Basquiat's art is raw, charged with energy, and fiercely original. With a fearless approach to color and composition, he balanced opposing forces with control and spontaneity, menace and humor, urban grit and primal expression. His work embraced a fusion of media, incorporating painting, drawing, and collage. The surfaces of his canvases teem with language and coded imagery: words, numbers, symbols, diagrams, and pictograms merge with fragments of popular culture, history, and personal iconography. His multi-panel constructions, exposed stretcher bars, and dense overlays of text and imagery became hallmarks of Jean-Michel Basquiat's inimitable style, positioning him as a true innovator who blurred boundaries between fine art and street culture.

© Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

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