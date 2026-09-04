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PR Newswire
04.09.2026 07:06 Uhr
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ECOVACS Robotics Unveils Next Generation of Intelligent Cleaning at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As ECOVACS unveils the next generation of intelligent cleaning at IFA, Forbes Asia has recognised ECOVACS as the 'Global No. 1 Home Robotics Brand', acknowledging the company's leadership across multiple categories from floor care to windows, lawns, and pools. Its products are currently used across 38 million households in nearly 180 markets, demonstrating ECOVACS' successful expansion and innovation trajectory.

"Launching into the UK and Irish markets earlier this year was a huge milestone for us," said Graham Mitchell, Head of Sales, UK and Ireland. "From day one, our goal has been to give people the freedom from daily chores and the latest innovations revealed at IFA represent the next generation of cleaning, delivering power, innovation and seamless integration to UK and Irish homes".

NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES AT IFA

DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone: Features industry-leading suction, built-in AGENT YIKO 3.0 AI assistant helping consumers create automated routines that fit their lifestyle, and an auto-empty station eliminating bag costs and allergen exposure. RRP: £1,199. Available 9th September

DEEBOT T90S PRO OMNI: Combines 27cm self-cleaning OZMO Roller with 40,000 Pa suction and superior hygiene technology preventing residue build-up and reducing odours. RRP: £699. Available 24th September

DEEBOT T90 MAX PRO OMNI: Boasts flagship mopping technology at an accessible price point, 40,000 Pa suction, and slim 95mm design for under-furniture access. RRP: £549, 9th September

All three DEEBOT models feature industry leading OZMO Roller 3.0 mopping system, upgraded AI navigation, enhanced OMNI stations with self-cleaning technology, and powerful suction (27,000-40,000 Pa) capturing fine dust and pet hair.

WINBOT W2S PRO OMNI: Window-cleaning robot with TruEdge 2.0 edge-to-edge coverage and three-nozzle spray technology delivering 46% improved efficiency. WIN-SLAM 4.0 navigation enables safe cleaning up to 75m² per fill with 12-step protection. RRP: £529. Available from 9th September

All models to be available through Amazon and major UK retailers including Argos, Currys, and Very.

2027 INNOVATIONS

ECOVACS previewed upcoming launches including the GOAT T-Series lawnmower and the ULTRAMARINE L1 PRO pool-cleaning robot, signalling expansion beyond home floor care.

IFA visitors can experience innovations live September 4-8 in Hall 9, Booth 113.

For more information on all new ECOVACS products, please visit ecovacs.com. You can find individual press releases and product cards for each new launch here, or a selection of images for each product here.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecovacs-robotics-unveils-next-generation-of-intelligent-cleaning-at-ifa-2026-302869519.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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