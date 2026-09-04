DAREU Unveils a New Era of Modular Gaming Hardware at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAREU, a global gaming and professional peripherals brand, will unveil its latest generation of modular gaming hardware at IFA 2026, taking place September 4-8 at Messe Berlin. At Booth H7.2b-101, DAREU will showcase an expanded portfolio of gaming keyboards, wireless keyboards and high-performance gaming mice, highlighting its focus on performance, modularity and personalization.

Flexible Platforms for Modern Gaming and Productivity

The FLEX 75/87/98 Series expands DAREU's gaming keyboard portfolio across 75%, TKL and 98% layouts. Gasket-mounted construction, hot-swappable switches, RGB illumination and tri-mode connectivity provide a versatile platform for gaming, productivity and creative workflows. With multi-mode connectivity, the series also delivers the flexibility expected from a modern wireless keyboard, allowing users to transition seamlessly between different environments.

For competitive applications, the Ultra 75/68 Series incorporates magnetic-switch technology with up to 8K polling and 0.01 mm adjustable Rapid Trigger, enabling highly responsive actuation and precise input control for fast-paced gameplay.

Modularity Beyond the Keyboard

DAREU extends its modular design philosophy to the gaming mouse category with the Ultra 07, featuring magnetic interchangeable components and an adjustable rear shell. This architecture allows users to personalize configuration and grip characteristics according to individual preferences.

The upcoming Ultra 09 advances this approach through lightweight engineering and innovative power management. Its magnesium-alloy shell, weighing approximately 51g, PAW3950 sensor and up to 8K polling are complemented by a rechargeable detachable battery, offering greater flexibility for wireless gaming and extended sessions.

Engineering the Future of Personalized Gaming

Together, DAREU's IFA 2026 portfolio reflects a broader development philosophy that brings modular architecture, precision engineering and industrial design into a unified gaming ecosystem. From customizable gaming keyboards and wireless keyboards to high-performance gaming mice, DAREU gives users greater control over configuration, ergonomics and performance while continuing to explore new possibilities in personalized gaming hardware.

As part of its global expansion strategy, DAREU is seeking distributors, channel partners and strategic business partners worldwide. Industry professionals are invited to visit Booth H7.2b-101 during IFA 2026.

About DAREU

Founded in 2006, DAREU is a global gaming and professional peripherals brand specializing in mechanical and magnetic-switch keyboards and gaming mice. Guided by "Dare to Be Yourself," DAREU integrates engineering, design and innovation to develop high-performance products for gamers and professionals worldwide.

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