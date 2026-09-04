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PR Newswire
04.09.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Raseel Gujral Art Legacy and the Department of Posts, Government of India, commemorated the birth centenary of the celebrated artist, Satish Gujral with a special postage stamp

Satish Gujral at 100: Celebrating a Modern Indian Master Whose Art Crossed Borders, Mediums and Generations

NEW DELHI, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raseel Gujral Art Legacy (RGAL), in association with the Department of Posts, Government of India, commemorated the birth centenary of Padma Vibhushan Satish Gujral with the release of a special commemorative postage stamp. The stamp was unveiled by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Communications, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, at a ceremony held at Bikaner House, New Delhi.

The occasion brought together family, artists, collectors, cultural voices and members of the press to remember an artist whose seven-decade practice encompassed painting, sculpture, mural-making, architecture and writing, and whose work became an important part of the story of modern Indian art.

Hosted by Navin Ansal and Raseel Gujral Ansal, the event also marked the opening of a curated exhibition of rare, limited-edition Satish Gujral Centenary Stamp Collectibles, held at Bikaner House, New Delhi.

The artwork selected for the commemorative stamp was drawn from a rare self-portrait painted by Gujral circa 2010, one of only four self-portraits created during his lifetime. Held in the private collection of Raseel Gujral Ansal, the work carries a deeply personal significance for the family and offers an intimate glimpse of the artist in his later years.

Alongside the official postage stamp, RGAL unveiled two limited-edition collectibles inspired by Gujral's birth date, 25 December. The Centenary Edition features 25 commemorative stamps, while the Centenary Master Edition comprises 100 stamps in recognition of his hundredth birth year.

Born in Jhelum, Punjab, in 1925, Gujral's life and work were shaped by both personal adversity and the profound upheavals of Partition. He went on to develop a remarkably diverse practice, studying in Lahore, Bombay and Mexico City, and exhibiting internationally across London, Paris, New York, Tokyo and beyond. His architectural work included the Embassy of Belgium in New Delhi, while his artistic legacy earned him the Padma Vibhushan in 1999.

His story continues to resonate beyond India, particularly at a time when interest in modern Indian art and its cultural histories is finding new audiences across international art and design communities, including the GCC.

Through the centenary programme, RGAL seeks to preserve and extend Gujral's legacy through exhibitions, authenticated limited editions and archival stewardship, allowing new generations of collectors and audiences to encounter an artist whose work consistently moved between cultures, disciplines and forms of expression.

For more information: https://raseelgujralansal.com/rgal

Instagram:@raseelgujralansalofficial

Media Contact:
Karan
+91-9891055990
bdm@casaparadox.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008939/PR_stamp_and_unveil.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raseel-gujral-art-legacy-and-the-department-of-posts-government-of-india-commemorated-the-birth-centenary-of-the-celebrated-artist-satish-gujral-with-a-special-postage-stamp-302869080.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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