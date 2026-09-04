Gupshup Technology India Pvt Ltd: Gupshup Launches Self-Serve Voice AI Platform, Extending Conversational Engagement into Phone Calls

Businesses can now build, test, and deploy AI voice agents across support, sales, and operations - alongside WhatsApp, RCS, and SMS - from a single platform

MUMBAI, India and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gupshup launched its Voice AI Platform, a self-serve console for building and running AI voice agents that handle calls end to end. The launch extends Gupshup's engagement platform from messaging into voice, bringing support, sales, and operations onto the same infrastructure businesses use for WhatsApp, RCS, and SMS.

Gupshup's Voice AI Platform resolves support calls, qualifies and converts leads, and automates operational calls such as scheduling, verification, and payment reminders, so human teams can focus on conversations that require a person.

The platform covers agent lifecycle in a no-code, prompt-based interface. Businesses configure an agent's voice, language, knowledge base, system prompt, and workflows, then connect it to tools their teams use. Before going live, teams define guardrails, run simulations, and validate behaviour with tests - comparing models. Once deployed, analytics track success rates, satisfaction, and language usage, with transcripts, conversation history, and debug logs for review.

Gupshup's platform is the first to bring unique capabilities. First, voice is a channel extension of a platform serving businesses across WhatsApp, RCS, and SMS - enabling voice-and-messaging experiences within a customer journey. Second, it supports telephony: PSTN and WhatsApp voice channels, on-premise and cloud deployment, and the option to bring PSTN infrastructure. Third, it is model-flexible - businesses choose speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and LLM providers rather than accepting a stack.

The platform builds on Gupshup's experience powering customer engagement for 50,000+ businesses across 100+ countries and 25+ industries, processing 10 billion interactions monthly, including 500 million voice calls per month.

The Voice AI Platform has been beta tested and delivered outcomes across deployments. Users receive 100 minutes of credits to test, and pricing starts at USD 0.035 (INR 3.50) per minute.

"For customer engagement in emerging markets, Voice AI drives universal access - reaching every user regardless of language or literacy. In developed markets, it drives efficiency and automation. In both, it delivers cost savings, revenue growth, and satisfaction. With the launch of its Voice AI Platform alongside its messaging, Gupshup offers the only unified self-serve platform for customer engagement across voice and messaging," said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup.

The Voice AI Platform is available to businesses at voiceai.gupshup.io.

For more information, visit www.gupshup.ai.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gupshup-launches-self-serve-voice-ai-platform-extending-conversational-engagement-into-phone-calls-302869137.html