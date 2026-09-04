Pan African Resources Plc - CDI Monthly Movement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on LSE: PAF Share code on JSE: PAN Share code on ASX: PAF ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

('Pan African' or 'PAF' or the 'Company')



Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06 Alpha code: PARI

CDI MONTHLY MOVEMENT

Pan African Resources PLC (ASX: PAF; LSE: PAF; JSE: PAN) advises the following movements in ASX-listed CHESS Depositary Interests over the Company's ordinary shares ("CDIs") during August 2026:

Balance - 31 July 2026 71,610,794 Net Movement * (9,830,320) Balance - 31 August 2026 61,780,474

* Increase/(Decrease) in the number of CDIs quoted on ASX as a result of transfers between CDIs quoted on ASX and ordinary shares quoted on the LSE and JSE, as required by the ASX to be reported on a minimum monthly basis.

A copy of the Appendix 4A lodged with the ASX is attached below. Johannesburg

4 September 2026

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at www.panafricanresources.com

Corporateinformation Corporateoffice Registeredoffice The Firs Building 107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor 2nd Floor, Office 204 London, EC2V 6DN Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues United Kingdom Rosebank, Johannesburg Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706 South Africa Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900 info@paf.co.za ChiefexecutiveOfficer Cobus Loots Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900 Financialdirectoranddebtofficer Marileen Kok Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900 Head:Investorrelations Hethen Hira Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900 E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za Website: www.panafricanresources.com Companysecretary Jointbroker

Jane Kirton

StJames'sCorporateServicesLimited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

PeelHunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSEsponsorandJSEdebtsponsor

Ciska Kloppers

QuestcoCorporateAdvisoryProprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 78 286 9556

Jointbroker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann BMOCapitalMarketsLimited Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Jointbroker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh.Berenberg,Gossler&CoKG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1Name of +Entity

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC

1.2Registered Number Type

ARBN

Registration Number

696435917

1.3ASX issuer code

PAF

1.4The announcement is

New announcement

1.5Date of this announcement

4/9/2026

Part 2 - Details of +CDIs and other +securities on issue

2.1Statement for month and year

August- 2026

2.2a Number and class of all +CDIs issued over quoted +securities

ASX Security Code and Description

PAF: CDI 1:1 FOREIGN EXEMPT LSE

+CDI Ratio

1:1

Totalnumberof+CDIsissuedover quoted +securities at end of statement month (A):

61,780,474



Total number of +CDIs issued over quoted+securitiesatendofprevious month (B):

71,610,794



Net Difference (A-B)

- 9,830,320

Reason for change:

Ordinary share

Net transfers of securities between CDIs and

as quoted / held on

If the total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities at the end of the statement month, is greater than the total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A, the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the relevant securities and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

2.2b Number and class of all +securities on issue over which +CDIs have not been issued

ASX Security Code and Description

PAFAA: COMMON STOCK

Totalnumberof+securitiesatendof statement month (A)

2,374,532,476



Totalnumberof+securitiesatendof previous month (B)

2,364,702,156



Net Difference (A-B)

9,830,320

Reason for change: