Pan African Resources Plc - CDI Monthly Movement
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on LSE: PAF Share code on JSE: PAN Share code on ASX: PAF ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
('Pan African' or 'PAF' or the 'Company')
Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability
Registration number: 2012/021237/06 Alpha code: PARI
CDI MONTHLY MOVEMENT
Pan African Resources PLC (ASX: PAF; LSE: PAF; JSE: PAN) advises the following movements in ASX-listed CHESS Depositary Interests over the Company's ordinary shares ("CDIs") during August 2026:
Balance - 31 July 2026
71,610,794
Net Movement *
(9,830,320)
Balance - 31 August 2026
61,780,474
* Increase/(Decrease) in the number of CDIs quoted on ASX as a result of transfers between CDIs quoted on ASX and ordinary shares quoted on the LSE and JSE, as required by the ASX to be reported on a minimum monthly basis.
A copy of the Appendix 4A lodged with the ASX is attached below. Johannesburg
4 September 2026
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at www.panafricanresources.com
Corporateinformation
Corporateoffice
Registeredoffice
The Firs Building
107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor
2nd Floor, Office 204
London, EC2V 6DN
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
United Kingdom
Rosebank, Johannesburg
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za
ChiefexecutiveOfficer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Financialdirectoranddebtofficer
Marileen Kok
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Head:Investorrelations
Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za
Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Companysecretary
Jointbroker
Jane Kirton
StJames'sCorporateServicesLimited
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant
PeelHunt LLP
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
JSEsponsorandJSEdebtsponsor
Ciska Kloppers
QuestcoCorporateAdvisoryProprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0) 78 286 9556
Jointbroker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann BMOCapitalMarketsLimited Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Jointbroker
Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee
Joh.Berenberg,Gossler&CoKG (Berenberg)
Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1Name of +Entity
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC
1.2Registered Number Type
ARBN
Registration Number
696435917
1.3ASX issuer code
PAF
1.4The announcement is
New announcement
1.5Date of this announcement
4/9/2026
Part 2 - Details of +CDIs and other +securities on issue
2.1Statement for month and year
August- 2026
2.2a Number and class of all +CDIs issued over quoted +securities
ASX Security Code and Description
PAF: CDI 1:1 FOREIGN EXEMPT LSE
+CDI Ratio
1:1
Totalnumberof+CDIsissuedover quoted +securities at end of statement month (A):
61,780,474
Total number of +CDIs issued over quoted+securitiesatendofprevious month (B):
71,610,794
Net Difference (A-B)
- 9,830,320
Reason for change:
Ordinary share
Net transfers of securities between CDIs and
as quoted / held on
If the total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities at the end of the statement month, is greater than the total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A, the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the relevant securities and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
2.2b Number and class of all +securities on issue over which +CDIs have not been issued
ASX Security Code and Description
PAFAA: COMMON STOCK
Totalnumberof+securitiesatendof statement month (A)
2,374,532,476
Totalnumberof+securitiesatendof previous month (B)
2,364,702,156
Net Difference (A-B)
9,830,320
Reason for change: