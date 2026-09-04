Serval Resources Plc - Successful renewal of Exploration Licences in Botswana
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04
Serval Resources Plc
("Serval" or the "Company")
4 September 2026
Successful renewal of Exploration Licences in Botswana
Highlights
- All Exploration Licences in Serval's Botswana portfolio have now been renewed
- Latest renewals include PL 2474/2023 which is part of the Sweet Thorn Pan prospect, Serval's top exploration priority in the Kalahari Copper Belt
- The Company maintains a major foothold in the Kalahari Copper Belt of 990.93 km2
- Important validation of the Company's regulatory compliance
Serval Resources Plc (AIM: SRVL), a company focused on building an independent copper and future metals developer, is pleased to announce that the Department of Mines in Botswana has renewed the following exploration prospecting licences, which are now valid until 30 September 2028:
- PL 061/2021
- PL 062/2021
- PL 2473/2023
- PL 2474/2023 (part of the Sweet Thorn Pan prospect)
The Company has also relinquished a lesser priority licence, being PL 2472/2023.
As a result of the licence renewals and the licence relinquishment, the Company's land package in the Kalahari Copper Belt now covers ca. 990.93 km 2 (previously 1,283 km 2 ). The full list of the Company's Botswana licences and their status is included below, as well as a map demonstrating their location.
CEO, Robin Birchall, commented:
"Licence compliance and renewal is a key part of operating as an exploration company and I would like to thank our team and the Department of Mines in Botswana for their hard work and cooperation in delivering these renewals. I am now proud to say that all the licences in our portfolio in Botswana have been renewed, demonstrating our team's commitment to operating in line with our regulatory commitments. Of particular note is that we have renewed priority licence PL 2474, which forms part of the Sweet Thorn Pan prospect alongside PL 0235 This licence has been shown from historical work to have the known mineralised contact that is being mined by the nearby MMG Khoemacau operations, and this renewal has ensured that we maintain all of the originally identified prospective areas."
Map showing Serval's exploration licences in the Kalahari Copper Belt
Summary of the Company's exploration licences in the Kalahari Copper Belt
Asset
Holder1
Interest (%)
Status
Licence Expiry
Licence Area (km2)
PL061_2021
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
30-Sep-28
99.12
PL062_2021
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
30-Sep-28
42.11
PL082_2020
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
31-Mar-28
106.23
PL085_2020
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
31-Mar-28
49.19
PL231_2018
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
31-Mar-28
73.25
PL232_2018
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
31-Mar-28
45.77
PL2473_2023
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
30-Sep-28
112.36
PL2474_2023
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
30-Sep-28
35.41
PL0233_2024
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
30-Jun-27
65.96
PL0234_2024
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
30-Jun-27
20.40
PL0235_2024
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
30-Jun-27
7.06
PL0238_2024
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
30-Jun-27
134.19
PL0239_2024
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
30-Jun-27
83.44
PL0240_2024
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
30-Jun-27
84.22
PL0336_2024
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
30-Jun-27
10.78
PL0337_2024
Serval Resources Botswana
100
Exploration
30-Jun-27
12.57
PL0184_2023
Ashlet Resources 2
100
Exploration
31-Dec-26
8.87
Note:
- The Company recently changed the name of its wholly owned subsidiary in Botswana from Dalsu Investment Proprietary Limited to Serval Resources Botswana Proprietary Limited.
- Ownership of this licence is in the process of being transferred from Ashlet Resources Proprietary Limited to Serval Resources Botswana Proprietary Limited.
Enquiries:
Serval Resources
Company
Robin Birchall
+ 44 (0) 7711 313 019
robin.birchall@servalresources.com
IR
Cathy Malins
+44 (0) 7876 796 629
cathy.malins@servalresources.com
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Advisor and Broker
Charlie Bouverat
David Hignell
Devik Mehta
+44 (0) 20 3470 0470
AlbR Capital Limited
Joint Corporate Broker
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Tavistock Communications
PR
Charles Vivian
Eliza Logan
+44 (0) 20 7920 3150
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED.
About Serval Resources
Serval Resources (AIM: SRVL) is an AIM-listed explorer focused on copper and associated future metals critical to the global energy transition and digital economy. The company is building a portfolio of exploration and development assets in the emerging copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, aiming to become a leading mid-cap player by applying modern, systematic exploration techniques in underexplored but highly prospective African regions.
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For further information, visit:
- https://servalresources.com/
- https://x.com/ServalResources
- https://www.linkedin.com/company/serval-resources/