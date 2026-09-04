Serval Resources Plc - Successful renewal of Exploration Licences in Botswana

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

Serval Resources Plc

("Serval" or the "Company")

4 September 2026

Successful renewal of Exploration Licences in Botswana

Highlights

All Exploration Licences in Serval's Botswana portfolio have now been renewed

Latest renewals include PL 2474/2023 which is part of the Sweet Thorn Pan prospect, Serval's top exploration priority in the Kalahari Copper Belt

The Company maintains a major foothold in the Kalahari Copper Belt of 990.93 km 2

Important validation of the Company's regulatory compliance

Serval Resources Plc (AIM: SRVL), a company focused on building an independent copper and future metals developer, is pleased to announce that the Department of Mines in Botswana has renewed the following exploration prospecting licences, which are now valid until 30 September 2028:

PL 061/2021

PL 062/2021

PL 2473/2023

PL 2474/2023 (part of the Sweet Thorn Pan prospect)

The Company has also relinquished a lesser priority licence, being PL 2472/2023.

As a result of the licence renewals and the licence relinquishment, the Company's land package in the Kalahari Copper Belt now covers ca. 990.93 km 2 (previously 1,283 km 2 ). The full list of the Company's Botswana licences and their status is included below, as well as a map demonstrating their location.

CEO, Robin Birchall, commented:

"Licence compliance and renewal is a key part of operating as an exploration company and I would like to thank our team and the Department of Mines in Botswana for their hard work and cooperation in delivering these renewals. I am now proud to say that all the licences in our portfolio in Botswana have been renewed, demonstrating our team's commitment to operating in line with our regulatory commitments. Of particular note is that we have renewed priority licence PL 2474, which forms part of the Sweet Thorn Pan prospect alongside PL 0235 This licence has been shown from historical work to have the known mineralised contact that is being mined by the nearby MMG Khoemacau operations, and this renewal has ensured that we maintain all of the originally identified prospective areas."

Map showing Serval's exploration licences in the Kalahari Copper Belt

Summary of the Company's exploration licences in the Kalahari Copper Belt

Asset Holder1 Interest (%) Status Licence Expiry Licence Area (km2) PL061_2021 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 30-Sep-28 99.12 PL062_2021 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 30-Sep-28 42.11 PL082_2020 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 31-Mar-28 106.23 PL085_2020 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 31-Mar-28 49.19 PL231_2018 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 31-Mar-28 73.25 PL232_2018 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 31-Mar-28 45.77 PL2473_2023 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 30-Sep-28 112.36 PL2474_2023 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 30-Sep-28 35.41 PL0233_2024 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 30-Jun-27 65.96 PL0234_2024 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 30-Jun-27 20.40 PL0235_2024 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 30-Jun-27 7.06 PL0238_2024 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 30-Jun-27 134.19 PL0239_2024 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 30-Jun-27 83.44 PL0240_2024 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 30-Jun-27 84.22 PL0336_2024 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 30-Jun-27 10.78 PL0337_2024 Serval Resources Botswana 100 Exploration 30-Jun-27 12.57 PL0184_2023 Ashlet Resources 2 100 Exploration 31-Dec-26 8.87

Note:

The Company recently changed the name of its wholly owned subsidiary in Botswana from Dalsu Investment Proprietary Limited to Serval Resources Botswana Proprietary Limited. Ownership of this licence is in the process of being transferred from Ashlet Resources Proprietary Limited to Serval Resources Botswana Proprietary Limited.

Enquiries:

Serval Resources Company Robin Birchall + 44 (0) 7711 313 019 robin.birchall@servalresources.com IR Cathy Malins +44 (0) 7876 796 629 cathy.malins@servalresources.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Nominated Advisor and Broker Charlie Bouverat David Hignell Devik Mehta +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 AlbR Capital Limited Joint Corporate Broker Lucy Williams Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 Tavistock Communications PR Charles Vivian Eliza Logan +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED.

About Serval Resources

Serval Resources (AIM: SRVL) is an AIM-listed explorer focused on copper and associated future metals critical to the global energy transition and digital economy. The company is building a portfolio of exploration and development assets in the emerging copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, aiming to become a leading mid-cap player by applying modern, systematic exploration techniques in underexplored but highly prospective African regions.

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For further information, visit:

https://servalresources.com/

https://x.com/ServalResources