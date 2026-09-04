DJ VVV Sports Limited: Change of Share Ticker to "PADL"

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) VVV Sports Limited: Change of Share Ticker to "PADL" 04-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 September 2026 VVV Sports Limited ("VVV" or the "Company") Change of Share Ticker to "PADL" VVV Sports Limited is pleased to announce that the Company's Tradeable Instrument Display Mnemonic ('TIDM') on the Aquis Growth Market will change from "VVV" to "PADL", effective from 7 September 2026. The Company's ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged and existing share certificates should be retained and will remain valid. The TIDM change to PADL better reflects the Company's position in the sports and entertainment sectors and in particular fast-growing sports such as Padel Tennis, Pickleball and Beach Tennis. -Ends- The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information, please contact: VVV Sports Jonathan Rowland info@vvvsports.pro AlbR Capital (AQUIS Corporate Adviser/Broker) +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Yellow Jersey PR (UK Financial PR & Media) +44 (0)20 3004 9512 Charles Goodwin vvv@yellowjerseypr.com Ryan Forecast

About VVV Sports Limited

VVV Sports is a next-generation sports, media and entertainment business listed on the Aquis Growth Market (AQSE: VVV), focused on building the infrastructure behind the world's fastest-growing emerging sports.

The Group operates across athlete representation, international competition, facilities, content and long-term sports infrastructure and aims to support the professionalisation and sustainable growth of emerging sports globally.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: VGG9470B1XXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 442041 EQS News ID: 2393622 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)