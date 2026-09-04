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Dow Jones News
04.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
183 Leser
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VVV Sports Limited: Change of Share Ticker to "PADL"

DJ VVV Sports Limited: Change of Share Ticker to "PADL" 

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) 
VVV Sports Limited: Change of Share Ticker to "PADL" 
04-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 September 2026 
 
VVV Sports Limited 
 
("VVV" or the "Company") 
 
Change of Share Ticker to "PADL" 
 
VVV Sports Limited is pleased to announce that the Company's Tradeable Instrument Display Mnemonic ('TIDM') on the 
Aquis Growth Market will change from "VVV" to "PADL", effective from 7 September 2026. 
 
The Company's ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged and existing share certificates should be retained and will remain valid. 
 
The TIDM change to PADL better reflects the Company's position in the sports and entertainment sectors and in 
particular fast-growing sports such as Padel Tennis, Pickleball and Beach Tennis. 
 
-Ends- 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
 For further information, please contact: 
 
 VVV Sports 
 
Jonathan Rowland                   info@vvvsports.pro 

AlbR Capital (AQUIS Corporate Adviser/Broker)    +44 (0)20 7469 0930 

Yellow Jersey PR (UK Financial PR & Media) 
                         +44 (0)20 3004 9512 
Charles Goodwin 
                         vvv@yellowjerseypr.com 
Ryan Forecast

About VVV Sports Limited

VVV Sports is a next-generation sports, media and entertainment business listed on the Aquis Growth Market (AQSE: VVV), focused on building the infrastructure behind the world's fastest-growing emerging sports.

The Group operates across athlete representation, international competition, facilities, content and long-term sports infrastructure and aims to support the professionalisation and sustainable growth of emerging sports globally.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1XXX 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 442041 
EQS News ID:  2393622 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2393622&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.