NOVOSENSE reports 66.7% H1 revenue growth, showcases system-level IC solutions for AI server power

SHANGHAI, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE (HKEX: 02676), a provider of analog and mixed-signal ICs for automotive, industrial and energy applications, reported first-half 2026 revenue of approximately $374.54 million, up 66.73 percent year-on-year. The company has recorded sequential revenue growth for multiple consecutive quarters. Net profit attributable to shareholders reached approximately $9.97 million.

Automotive electronics revenue increased by about 60 percent and accounted for 32.38 percent of total revenue. Shipments reached 534 million automotive chips, bringing cumulative shipments to more than 1.95 billion units.

Revenue from industrial and energy applications rose about 84 percent and accounted for 57.96 percent of total revenue, driven by demand from energy storage, industrial automation and digital power applications, including server power supplies. Consumer electronics accounted for 9.65 percent.

In AI server power applications, NOVOSENSE's high-voltage GaN driver ICs and mid- and low-voltage GaN co-packaged products are shipping in volume. Selected products are in mass production with customers in China and other markets. Its MCUs have also entered mass production with a major customer.

NOVOSENSE offers a system-level portfolio spanning AC-DC power supplies, 800 V HVDC systems, rack-level DC-DC conversion and board-level power conversion. It covers isolation, gate driving, sensing, interfaces, power management and real-time control.

The portfolio comprises four core areas:

Isolation: Digital isolators, isolated power devices, and isolated sensing and interface ICs. Selected Adaptive OOK products support data rates up to 150 Mbps, propagation delays below 15 ns and common-mode transient immunity exceeding 150 kV/µs.

Current sensing: The NSM201x, NSM211x and NSM204x Hall-effect current-sensor families support current measurement and protection in compact power systems.

SiC/GaN gate driving: Isolated SiC gate drivers provide strong drive capability and integrated protection. GaN driver solutions incorporate negative-bias regulation and bootstrap management to simplify system design.

Real-time control: MCUs featuring dual Arm Cortex-M7 cores operate at up to 400 MHz. Products include the NS800RT5039, NS800RT3025 and NS800RT1137.

At the PSU system level, NOVOSENSE also offers temperature sensors, precision voltage references, flyback controllers, LDOs, buck converters, voltage supervisors and signal buffers for monitoring, auxiliary power and protection. The company also provides device selection and application support.

Learn more: www.novosns.com

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