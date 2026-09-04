HONG KONG, Sept 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - In the context of accelerating digital transformation, the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as "HSITP") has leveraged SAP Cloud ERP to build a unified, modern enterprise management platform, comprehensively enhancing the park's operational efficiency and management transparency. SAP Cloud ERP serves as the core digital support, providing a foundation intended to support the park's future development.HSITP officially opened in December 2025 and is one of Hong Kong's key technology innovation platforms, positioned as a forward-looking carrier for innovation and industrial development. The park forms a synergistic layout with the adjacent Shenzhen Park in the Hetao Co-operation Zone, promoting scientific research innovation, industrial incubation, and the efficient cross-boundary flow of innovation and technology talent through dual-park collaboration, which poses higher requirements for the park's operational efficiency, management transparency, and digital capabilities.Relying on SAP Cloud ERP's preset best practices and the professional implementation by partner DynaSys, HSITP completed the system go-live in just three months, achieving a smooth transition with minimal impact on daily operations, allowing staff to get up to speed quickly. Based on a unified data model, the park has integrated core processes such as finance, supply chain, procurement, and expense management, helping improve inter-departmental coordination and operational efficiency. Automated budget control eliminates manual input, improving accuracy.Centralized oversight and discrepancy tracking has boosted financial visibility. And one of the most exciting capabilities of SAP Cloud ERP is real time information.'Staff now have instant access to up-to-date information about finance and procurement, so they can respond quickly to market changes or internal developments. And this single source of truth enables smooth collaboration across all departments,' said Gary Au, Finance Director, Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Company Limited.In terms of expense management, SAP Concur upgrades the original paper-based and manual processes to mobile and automated modes. Staff can submit expense claims in advance and complete pre-approvals, improving approval efficiency and significantly enhancing the standardisation and transparency of expense management.Franky Lam, Associate Director of Information Technology, Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Company Limited, said: "Digitalization is not only a tool for improving efficiency but also a core safeguard for business agility and strategic decision-making. SAP Cloud ERP combines superior performance with rapid value realization, making it our ideal choice. Through this data-driven management approach, we can respond quickly and advance steadily in a fast-evolving environment, laying a solid foundation for future growth."In the context of rapid development in cloud and AI technologies, the key for enterprises to maintain competitiveness lies in whether they possess real-time, transparent, and sustainably scalable management capabilities. SAP Cloud ERP integrates core business processes into a unified system, supporting faster deployment, flexible expansion, and enhanced-performance operations, helping enterprises reduce complexity and costs while enabling more efficient value realisation, and supporting a solid digital foundation for sustained growth. The collaboration with HSITP serves as an example of how innovation and technology parks can approach digitalization to achieve efficient operations and regional synergistic development.Looking ahead, HSITP will continue to improve its research and industrial infrastructure, posing higher requirements for operational efficiency and IT scalability. SAP Cloud ERP, with its centralized management and cloud-native architecture, not only helps reduce infrastructure and maintenance costs but also reserves ample space for the park's subsequent business expansion.About SAPAs a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-criticaloperations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.sap.com/hkFor media enquiries, please contact:Strategic Public Relations Group (SPRG)Andico Tsuiandico.tsui@sprg.com.hk+852 2114 4346 / 6902 3831Source: SAP HKCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.