The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon produced outside China, was assessed at $19.227/kg, or $0.040/W, unchanged from the previous week, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on Sept. 1. Global polysilicon market participants said the market is currently in a state of temporary stagnation, particularly reflected in reduced transaction activity. A source at a major integrated manufacturer said global polysilicon demand is currently very weak, partly due to competition from compliant, traceable Chinese polysilicon under the U.S. Section 232 ...

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