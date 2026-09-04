A research group in China has investigated how PV installations reshape soil erosion patterns and hydrodynamic processes on hillslopes. Using simulated rainfall experiments, the researchers examined the effects of PV panel installation height, tilt angle, and array configuration on runoff and erosion dynamics. "PV panels disrupt the natural rainfall-surface interaction through two concurrent mechanisms," the researchers said. "They intercept rainfall over a substantial portion of the slope, reducing splash detachment and surface sealing, while simultaneously concentrating intercepted water along ...

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