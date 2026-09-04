Lexar Unveils Muse, the World's Thinnest Portable SSD, at IFA 2026

Lexar marks its 30th anniversary by introducing the world's thinnest portable SSD and showcases their line-up of next generation AI storage technologies at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, a global leader in memory and storage solutions, today unveiled its latest storage innovations at IFA 2026, led by the new Lexar Muse, the world's thinnest portable SSD, which brings high-speed external storage into a card-like form with premium minimalist aesthetics and intuitive magnetic connectivity to empower creators across mobile capture and on-the-go workflows.

As Lexar marks its 30th anniversary in 2026, the company is building on three decades of trusted memory expertise to enter its next chapter. Lexar's IFA showcase reflects this continued evolution-from the Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD created for mobile workflows to AI storage technologies and emerging B2B applications.

Lexar Redefines Portable Storage with the Muse, the World's Thinnest Portable SSD

Smartphones have become central to both professional and everyday content creation, yet conventional portable SSDs can add bulk and cable clutter to mobile setups. The new Lexar Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD takes a more considered approach, combining an ultra-slim, card-like body, a magnetic carry sleeve, and Lexar's proprietary PogoPin magnetic data connection. Paired with the supplied SnapLink Magnetic Cable, these elements create a cleaner, more intuitive storage experience. Named Muse to reflect its role in inspiring creativity, the drive provides a compact, streamlined storage setup for handheld filming, travel, on-the-go editing, and backup.

The Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD's minimalist aesthetic begins with a precision-machined unibody metal enclosure formed from a single piece of metal, minimizing seams, joins, and visual interruptions. The rigid construction creates a clean, continuous silhouette measuring approximately 3.8 mm at its thickest point and tapering to just 1 mm at the edge. Beneath the surface, a custom ultra-thin PCB architecture, high-density NAND stacking, and an integrated internal structure maximize available space without compromising performance.

The SnapLink Magnetic Cable attaches through a spring-loaded-pin interface, while N52-grade neodymium magnets in both the data connection and mounting sleeve enable precise alignment and secure attachment. The sleeve houses the SSD and secures it to the back of compatible MagSafe iPhone models, keeping the setup organized and low-profile.

The Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD delivers read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. Compatible with iPhone[1], iPad, Mac and other USB-C devices, it also supports direct external recording of Apple ProRes 4K video at up to 120 fps on compatible iPhone models, along with rapid file transfers, creative project storage, everyday backup and storage expansion-all in a compact, elegant form designed to empower creators. The drive will be available in 512GB and 1TB capacities from Q4 2026.[2]

Lexar Showcases AI Storage Core Technologies

Beyond portable storage, Lexar is also showcasing the continued evolution of its AI Storage Core at IFA 2026. Combining advanced packaging, chip hardware, Lexar Luma Bridge technologies, and system-level optimization, the showcase includes next-generation AI-grade Gen5 SSD and AI-grade Gen5 Storage Stick. With bandwidth of up to 11 GB/s, these concepts support compact AI devices requiring larger local model storage, faster model switching, lower-latency data access, and sustained performance within constrained power and thermal environments.

Underpinning these concepts is an integrated hardware-software architecture built around Longsys' self-developed Gen5 controller SPU, or Storage Processing Unit, and Lexar Luma Bridge technologies. Manufactured on an advanced 5 nm process with a DRAM-less architecture, the SPU is engineered to improve supply stability while maintaining high-performance AI storage capabilities. Lexar Luma Bridge uses intelligent workload scheduling, predictive prefetch, and optimized cache management to address large Mixture-of-Experts models, expanding KV Cache, and I/O latency-improving local AI performance while reducing DRAM capacity requirements by approximately 40%.

Lexar Brings Storage Expertise to Commercial PCs and Electric Vehicles

Lexar is expanding its storage expertise beyond traditional consumer retail, with a growing portfolio for OEM, commercial PC, and specialised application environments.

For system builders and business customers, Lexar is showcasing its client SSD portfolio, offering flexible PCIe Gen3 and Gen4 options across different performance, capacity, and cost requirements. The range reflects Lexar's ability to support a broader set of device partners and commercial deployments.

Lexar is also addressing the growing storage needs of EV users. As EVs increasingly integrate dashcam recording, multi-channel video capture, and Sentry Mode-style features, storage must be able to support continuous loop recording in a compact in-car form.

Lexar's dedicated Dashcam USB Flash Drive Series is designed for these use cases, with high-endurance firmware, broad EV compatibility, a compact low-profile design, and reliable operation across demanding temperatures. It offers a more purpose-built alternative to a conventional USB drive for drivers who rely on their vehicle to capture and retain important footage.

Together, these solutions demonstrate how Lexar is applying its memory expertise, product validation capabilities, and portfolio depth across a wider range of commercial customers, device partners, and real-world storage environments.

Media, partners, creators, and industry visitors are invited to explore Lexar's latest innovations at IFA 2026 from Friday, September 4, through Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at Messe Berlin, Level 1, Hall 20, Stand 101, in the Content Creation area near the North (Nord) Entrance.

About Lexar

Founded in California in 1996, Lexar has spent 30 years advancing reliable, high-performance memory solutions and now operates more than 100,000 sales channels across six continents, serving over 100 million users in more than 70 countries. Its award-winning portfolio-from memory cards and SSDs to DRAM and mobile storage-continues to empower creators, professionals, and everyday users worldwide.

For more information, please visit lexar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Disclosures

[1] For use with iPhone, Muse requires a USB-C-equipped model from the iPhone 15 series or later. MagSafe attachment and direct external ProRes recording compatibility vary by iPhone model and case. Supported recording formats, resolutions and frame rates vary by device model and settings.

[2] Regional availability may vary. Specifications, pricing and compatibility may differ by market.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lexar-unveils-muse-the-worlds-thinnest-portable-ssd-at-ifa-2026-302866295.html