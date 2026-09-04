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PR Newswire
04.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
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ZIMMERMANN Unveils its Fall 2026 Collection on Parisian Billboard

PARIS, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the June debut of Australian luxury brand ZIMMERMANN's first out-of-home campaign in Paris, this September, the campaign will be unveiled at 10 rue Royale, between Place de la Concorde and Place de la Madeleine. A significant step in establishing Paris as the brand's second home to Sydney.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/zimmermann/9418851-en-unveils-fall-2026-collection-parisian-billboard

Live throughout the month, the billboard celebrates the launch of the Fall 2026 collection Trailblazer, shot by Anthony Seklaoui and starring Apolline Rocco Fohrer, showcasing the Valient Lingerie Gown in Dark Periwinkle.

Fall 2026 channels confidence, strength and drive, drawing on stories of gamechangers who took risks and broke barriers. The collection balances utility and femininity, sculptural silhouettes, structured drill and relaxed wool suiting evoke sport, uniform and workwear influences before shifting into evening boudoir, with lace-trimmed tailoring, lingerie-inspired layering and corsetry detail. Accessories, including a reimagined 'Cloud 91' bag line, complete the collection's confident 1920s-inflected glamour.

ZIMMERMANN channels a spirit of confidence, independence, joy, and feminity.

ABOUT ZIMMERMANN

Sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann founded their eponymous brand in 1991 in Sydney, Australia. ZIMMERMANN is recognised for its signature aesthetic - a seamless blend of sophisticated femininity, bold colour, and distinctive prints. Renowned globally for its innovative approach to design and craftsmanship, ZIMMERMANN has redefined modern luxury with collections that celebrate optimism and feminity.

Media Contact: Pr@zimmermann.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zimmermann-unveils-its-fall-2026-collection-on-parisian-billboard-302869507.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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