Boya Launches Notra Neo at IFA 2026, Making Everyday AI Note-Taking More Accessible

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boya today announced the official launch of Boya Notra Neo, the newest AI note taker in the Notra lineup, at IFA 2026. Designed as a more accessible entry point to AI note-taking, Notra Neo makes it easy to capture conversations across everyday study and work - from lectures and meetings to phone calls and online conversations - while AI turns what is recorded into organized, useful notes, so users can stay focused on what is being said.

Three Recording Modes for Everyday Conversations

Notra Neo brings Ambient Recording, Phone Call Recording, and Bluetooth Recording together in one compact device, automatically switching between modes based on how it is being used.

Ambient Recording covers face-to-face moments such as lectures, meetings, training sessions, and interviews, with 5m clear 360° voice pickup. Phone Call Recording captures important calls, while Bluetooth Recording extends the experience to online classes, virtual meetings, video interviews, and other conversations through Bluetooth-connected devices.

From Conversations to Useful, Organized Notes

Once a conversation is captured, Notra Neo helps make the information easier to use. It supports transcription in more than 140+ languages, with speaker identification for clearer conversation records.

AI-powered tools turn recordings into summaries and mind maps, helping users get to the information that matters without listening through an entire recording. With Ask AI, they can also return to previous conversations and quickly find a detail from a lecture, a decision from a meeting, or something mentioned in an earlier call.

Through the Boya OS App and Web, recordings and AI-generated content can be accessed, managed, and exported across devices, keeping the workflow from recording to review and sharing in one place.

An Easier Way to Get Started with AI Note-Taking

Built around the essential recording and AI capabilities needed for everyday study and work, Notra Neo keeps dedicated AI note-taking simple and accessible. It offers up to 20 hours of continuous recording, 8 GB of built-in storage, plus free unlimited cloud storage, providing the capacity for day-to-day recording needs.

Availability

Boya Notra Neo officially launches on September 4, 2026, with an MSRP of $79.99. Visitors to IFA 2026 can experience Notra Neo at the BOYA booth, Hall 20, Stand 132, from September 4-8.

For more information, visit Boya Notra Neo.

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