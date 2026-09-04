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PR Newswire
04.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Jackery Unveils Next-Gen Explorer Plus v2 Series at IFA 2026: Up to 60% Smaller with 'Safety First' Reliability

Featuring CTB 2.0 battery architecture, 10ms UPS, 6,000-cycle ceramic-coated LFP cells, and expansion up to 12kWh, the new Explorer 1000 Plus v2 and 2000 Plus v2 deliver compact off-grid power and home backup.

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at IFA Berlin 2026, Jackery unveiled the Explorer 1000 Plus v2 and Explorer 2000 Plus v2. Re-engineered for evolving power needs, the new-generation models combine Cell-to-Body (CTB) 2.0 battery architecture, fast charging and Jackery's "Safety First" design philosophy to deliver maximum usable power in significantly smaller, lighter designs.

Whether for weekend camping, campervan travel, professional outdoor work or emergency home backup, the Explorer Plus v2 Series offers future-proof energy built to last for decades.

"People don't want more power at the cost of bulk, they want power that fits naturally into their lives," said Brady Sun, Head of Europe at Jackery. "With the Explorer Plus v2 Series, we've drastically reduced size while elevating energy density, intelligence and safety. Whether heading off-grid or preparing for power cuts, our goal is simple: dependable, safe power wherever you need it."

Key Innovations & Specs

Compact by Design: CTB 2.0 integrates battery cells directly into the outer structural chassis, eliminating dead space and maximising energy density.

  • Explorer 1000 Plus v2: 31.35 × 20.1 × 23.35cm | 10.8kg - 44% smaller, 26% lighter vs v1.
  • Explorer 2000 Plus v2: 36.6 × 25.5 × 27.2cm | 18.8kg - 60% smaller, 33% lighter vs v1.

Start Small, Grow Bigger: Modular expansion scales capacity from weekend trips to long-term home backup.

  • E1000 Plus v2: 1,024Wh - up to 11kWh.
  • E2000 Plus v2: 2,048Wh - up to 12kWh.

High Output & Connectivity: E1000 Plus v2 delivers 1,800W continuous AC (3,600W surge), while E2000 Plus v2 delivers 2,400W (4,800W surge). Both feature 3 × AC outlets, 2 × USB-C (up to 140W), 1 × USB-A (18W) and 1 × 12V/10A car port.

Fast AC & Solar Charging: E1000 Plus v2 charges fully via AC in 1.25 hours (50-minute Emergency Charge) with 400W solar input. E2000 Plus v2 charges in 1.5 hours (80-minute Emergency Charge) with 800W solar input. Both feature 10ms UPS protection for automatic switchover during outages.

Safety First Engineering: Ceramic-coated LFP cells provide thermal stability and are rated for 6,000 cycles to 70% capacity, supporting up to 30 years of use. The Jackery App enables power monitoring and independent AC circuit control. Both models operate in extreme cold down to -20°C, feature built-in SOS LED lights, quiet performance and come with a 3+2 year warranty.

Availability & Pre-Launch Offers

Orders open in the UK and Europe on 14 October 2026. From 4 September - 13 October, Jackery's pre-launch subscription campaign offers 35% off selected accessories and a free 102W GaN Fast Charger (RRP £54.99) when subscribing and purchasing an E1000 Plus v2 or E2000 Plus v2 Power Station + Solar Panel bundle from 14 October, while stocks last.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-unveils-next-gen-explorer-plus-v2-series-at-ifa-2026-up-to-60-smaller-with-safety-first-reliability-302868850.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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