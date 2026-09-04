ALP Supply Co. LLC: ALP NAMED OFFICIAL NICOTINE POUCH PARTNER OF MATCHROOM BOXING

America's fastest-growing nicotine pouch brand makes its first major UK and Ireland play, landing category exclusivity across Matchroom Boxing's autumn schedule beginning at Croke Park on 5 September, 2026

LONDON and DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALP, the fastest-growing nicotine pouch brand in the United States, has been named the Official Nicotine Pouch Partner of Matchroom Boxing - its first major partnership in the UK and Ireland as an initial salvo of the brand's push into European markets.

Founded in late 2024 as a direct-to-consumer business with no retail distribution, ALP became the number one DTC nicotine pouch brand in the US in under two years, and Nielsen data show it went from zero to an estimated 1% of all measured US convenience store nicotine pouch sales in fewer than 90 days. The brand launched across the UK, Ireland and Europe in July 2026 as part of a rollout into 11 markets, and counts UFC champion Conor McGregor among its global partners.

Matchroom Boxing is where that ALP expansion becomes visible: exclusive category rights across three of the promotion's biggest events, in front of the sport's most passionate audience in the UK and Ireland.

The partnership opens on Saturday, 5 September, at Croke Park in Dublin, where Katie Taylor faces Flora Pili for the undisputed Super Lightweight Championship in front of 80,000 fans, live worldwide on DAZN. The run continues with Whittaker vs. Wallace at Utilita Arena Birmingham on 3 October, and Smith vs. Puello at Utilita Arena Sheffield on 24 October. Across all three events, ALP takes exclusive in-ring and broadcast presence, along with fan activation stations on-site and a branded Matchroom digital series.

Demand for the category has moved faster than the brands supplying it, and boxing has become one of the few places where an adult nicotine brand can build at scale in front of the right audience.

"We built this brand by moving with grace, speed, discipline, and strength. All these qualities are core tenets when it comes to performing well in the boxing ring. Matchroom puts on some of the biggest fights in the sport anywhere in the world. Being the only nicotine pouch brand in that ring is exactly where we want to be as we make our first push into markets in the UK, Ireland, and Europe." - Lorenzo De Plano, ALP Co-Founder and CEO.

About ALP

ALP Supply Co. LLC is a US-based nicotine pouch brand co-owned by Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) and Tucker Carlson Network. Its tobacco-free pouches are intended exclusively for existing adult nicotine users of legal age and are available across the UK, Ireland and Europe via alppouch.eu.

Media contact: Matt Kovacs, mkovacs@blazepr.com

ALP products are intended for adult nicotine users of legal age only. Nicotine is an addictive chemical. Not for sale to minors.

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