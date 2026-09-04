Bank of Åland: Bank of Åland intends to establish operations in northern Sweden and provide cross-border services

Bank of Åland Plc

Stock exchange release

September 4, 2026, 9.00 EEST

Bank of Åland intends to establish operations in northern Sweden and provide cross-border services

Bank of Åland intends to establish operations in northern Sweden by opening new offices in Haparanda and Luleå. The new offices are part of the Bank's continued growth in Sweden and will operate within the framework of the Bank's existing branch operations in Sweden. In addition, the Bank intends to begin providing certain products and services of the parent bank to the Swedish market on a cross-border basis.

The Haparanda office will serve local customers while also focusing on cross-border banking services for individuals and businesses with links to or operations in both Sweden and Finland. Through this establishment, Bank of Åland intends to offer services and advice based on its long-standing experience of serving customers who operate in both countries.

The Luleå office will focus on Private Banking and Premium Banking for individuals, entrepreneurs, owner-managed companies and families with a need for qualified advice on investments, wealth planning and financing.

Bank of Åland already operates in northern Finland through its office in Oulu. The new offices in Haparanda and Luleå are expected to open around the turn of 2026/2027.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 40 512 7505