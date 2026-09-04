Jyske Bank: Changes to the Group Executive Board

Peter Schleidt retires

Peter Schleidt, COO and Member of the Group Executive Board, will retire at the end of September 2026. Peter Schleidt joined the Group Executive Board in 2017. Prior to that, he served as Group Executive Director and COO of TDC, and as Executive Vice President, CIO of Danske Bank. In addition, Peter Schleidt served on Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board from 2016 to 2017.

Kurt Bligaard Pedersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, states:

"The Supervisory Board is grateful for the substantial and highly valuable contribution that Peter Schleidt has made to both operations and digitalisation at Jyske Bank over the past ten years. During this period, important steps were taken in the development of digital solutions for the benefit of Jyske Bank's customers and employees."

Klaus Naur new COO and member of the Group Executive Board

With effect from 1 October 2026, Jyske Bank has appointed Klaus Naur as COO and new member of the Group Executive Board, responsible for Digitalisation and Operations. Klaus Naur brings more than 25 years of experience with Jyske Bank, covering a broad range of areas including Corporate Customers, credits, leasing, and serving as Director of Personal Customers. Most recently, Klaus Naur was Head of Digitalisation and Operations, where he worked closely with and reported to Peter Schleidt. Together, they shared leadership responsibility for the division, with Klaus Naur having day-to-day management responsibility for a number of the division's units.

Kurt Bligaard Pedersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, states:

"Klaus Naur combines strong execution capabilities with a deep and broad understanding of operations, development and customer needs and requirements. He will play a key role in ensuring the continued strength of Jyske Bank's technology and administrative platform, while increasingly translating technological opportunities into tangible customer benefits."

Best regards,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Susanne Faber, Press Manager, tel.: +45 26 29 11 29