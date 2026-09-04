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WKN: A0DKMP | ISIN: DK0010307958 | Ticker-Symbol: JYS1
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 08:00
147,70 Euro
+0,27 % +0,40
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
146,50146,7010:30
146,50146,6010:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Jyske Bank: Changes to the Group Executive Board

Peter Schleidt retires
Peter Schleidt, COO and Member of the Group Executive Board, will retire at the end of September 2026. Peter Schleidt joined the Group Executive Board in 2017. Prior to that, he served as Group Executive Director and COO of TDC, and as Executive Vice President, CIO of Danske Bank. In addition, Peter Schleidt served on Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board from 2016 to 2017.

Kurt Bligaard Pedersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, states:
"The Supervisory Board is grateful for the substantial and highly valuable contribution that Peter Schleidt has made to both operations and digitalisation at Jyske Bank over the past ten years. During this period, important steps were taken in the development of digital solutions for the benefit of Jyske Bank's customers and employees."

Klaus Naur new COO and member of the Group Executive Board
With effect from 1 October 2026, Jyske Bank has appointed Klaus Naur as COO and new member of the Group Executive Board, responsible for Digitalisation and Operations. Klaus Naur brings more than 25 years of experience with Jyske Bank, covering a broad range of areas including Corporate Customers, credits, leasing, and serving as Director of Personal Customers. Most recently, Klaus Naur was Head of Digitalisation and Operations, where he worked closely with and reported to Peter Schleidt. Together, they shared leadership responsibility for the division, with Klaus Naur having day-to-day management responsibility for a number of the division's units.

Kurt Bligaard Pedersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, states:
"Klaus Naur combines strong execution capabilities with a deep and broad understanding of operations, development and customer needs and requirements. He will play a key role in ensuring the continued strength of Jyske Bank's technology and administrative platform, while increasingly translating technological opportunities into tangible customer benefits."

Best regards,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Susanne Faber, Press Manager, tel.: +45 26 29 11 29


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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