Kymeta Corporation: Kymeta Secures $20 Million Order for Resilient Satcom Solutions from the U.S. Department of Defense

Contract will supply over 100 Osprey u8 terminals and connectivity services to a branch of the DoD

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymeta, the world-leading flat-panel satellite terminal manufacturer, today announces that it received a $20 million order from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for more than 100 Kymeta Osprey u8 terminals, packaged together with multi-orbit connectivity services on its global Kymeta Broadband (KBB) network.

This order builds on Kymeta's position as the leading and most widely adopted provider of multi-orbit flat-panel antennas to multiple branches across the DoD. With the completion of this order, Kymeta's satellite communications (SATCOM) solutions are ready and available to the U.S. forces for any operational requirements. This order builds on the momentum of several multi-million-dollar contracts with other departments.

Equipped with resilient KBB services that provide Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity, Kymeta has delivered over 100 Osprey u8 terminals capable of seamlessly switching between transmission security (TRANSEC) and non-TRANSEC networks. With a ruggedized casing and low SWaP configuration, the Osprey u8 terminal is battle-tested and proven for effective always-on performance even in the most challenging conditions.

With this latest order, Kymeta has now delivered more than $30 million in terminals and connectivity services to this specific branch within the DoD in 2026.

Kymeta's solutions support a PACE (Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency) communications approach, giving military users flexible connectivity options designed to enhance communications resilience and operational continuity. Kymeta is now shifting the dial to AutoPACE, removing the need for manual switching between connectivity sources through its intelligent communications platform.

"This order is an affirmation from the military community that Kymeta can deliver on its promise to provide dependable connectivity for mission-critical operations," said Manny Mora, CEO of Kymeta. "With our partners across national security, we are continuing to build steady and solid momentum as a trusted and valued partner."

Kymeta's involvement with multiple branches in the DoD underscores the company's commitment to delivering resilient connectivity to distributed forces operating in contested and rapidly changing conflict zones across the globe.

Due to security considerations, the specific branch within the DoD cannot be named.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0de27f2a-9d71-4992-8dfa-8e9e9124c81e

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