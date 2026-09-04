FOR THE BOUNDLESS WALK: AlpWalk S1 Hip-Assistive Exoskeleton at IFA Berlin 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlpWalk, a global embodied-intelligence technology brand, today announced it will showcase its hip-assistive exoskeleton, the AlpWalk S1, at IFA Berlin 2026 (September 4-8), at Booth Hall H5.2_306.

AlpWalk is committed to keeping seniors' lives vibrant, so age is never a reason to limit their movement.

Safety comes first in AlpWalk S1's design. The device features 0.1-degree precision joint-angle control, a high-carbon-fiber composite support structure, and multi-layer mechanical safety stops that keep joints within a safe range of motion, with an optional U-shaped Fall Protection Airbag. Its hip-joint motors provide assistive torque, reducing walking energy expenditure by up to 35% during everyday walking, uphill climbs, and stair use, while keeping both hands free and preserving a natural walking posture.

Comfort is what makes AlpWalk S1 a companion seniors can wear for a longer time. Its four-dimensional ergonomic design covers adjustable length, breathable nylon straps, slow-rebound sponge waist lining, and a contour-fit waist-chain design, while an ultra-lightweight, foldable frame packs into a 20-liter backpack for effortless travel.

AlpWalk has also been optimized for the gait characteristics of senior users: its proprietary "Gentle-Pace" AI gait algorithm was trained on a dataset of more than 10,000 elderly gait samples, allowing it to recognize walking, uphill, stair-climbing, and standing-still states in real time with 99% accuracy, while continuously learning each wearer's gait pattern.

For power and everyday reliability, a 4,600mAh battery delivers up to 6 hours or 20 kilometers of range under standard test conditions, with Type-C 65W fast charging and a swappable battery design. The companion Smart Health Care App logs daily step count, distance, and usage time, and supports remote activity sharing with family members. The device carries an IP54 dust/water-resistance rating, operates reliably across a -20°C to 50°C range, and has undergone 10,000 hours of rigorous full-unit testing.

AlpWalk is also exploring B2B applications - including Passive Upper-Limb, Lifting, and Agile Exoskeletons - across industrial, firefighting, inspection-and-rescue, and logistics scenarios.

About AlpWalk:

AlpWalk brings together a research team with a global perspective and full-stack embodied-intelligence capabilities spanning the complete chain from perception to motion, dedicated to enriching lives through technology that enhances, supports, and protects.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Dennis Bao

Email: marketing@alpwalk.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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