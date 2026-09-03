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WKN: 915246 | ISIN: US6153691059 | Ticker-Symbol: DUT
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 08:02
433,00 Euro
-0,23 % -1,00
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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USA 500
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MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2026 18:42 Uhr
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Landsbankinn hf.: Moody's assigns initial rating to Landsbankinn

Moody's Ratings has today assigned Landsbankinn an issuer and deposit rating of A2/P-1 with a stable outlook.

The rating is underpinned by the strength of the Bank's standalone creditworthiness, reflected in its baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and the extremely low loss given failure resulting in a three-notch uplift under the advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis.

Lilja Björk Einarsdóttir, CEO of Landsbankinn:

"We are very pleased with Landsbankinn's success and that this is reflected in a strong credit rating from Moody's Ratings. It is particularly gratifying that Landsbankinn is rated as the strongest of the Icelandic banks in terms of financial strength. The Bank's operations are sound and stable, its financial position strong and we have at the same time continued to develop our services and strengthen our customer relationships.

In recent years, we have worked systematically to diversify and further optimise the Bank's capital structure, and that work is now yielding results. An A2 credit rating strengthens Landsbankinn's position in capital markets and facilitates access to a broader group of investors. Over the longer term, this creates opportunities for more favourable funding and enhances our ability to offer customers attractive and competitive terms."

Further information can be found in Moody's announcement, available on the Bank's website: https://www.landsbankinn.is/en/the-bank/investor-relations/credit-rating


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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