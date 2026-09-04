From Industry to Home: TCL Brings Its Wider Energy Vision to IFA 2026

The Inspiration Habitat shows how TCL's experience across photovoltaic, energy storage and connected-home technology can support a more coordinated approach to future living

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2026, TCL Industries and TCL Technology will jointly present frontier technologies and innovative products across three core sectors: smart devices, display and clean energy. Under the theme "Inspiration Habitat," TCL creates an immersive exhibition space that visitors can step into, touch and experience, bringing its vision of AI-enabled smart living across every scenario to life.

TCL demonstrates how smart energy management is becoming an increasingly important part of the connected-home experience. By bringing together solar generation, battery storage, appliances and smart-home technologies, the company showcases a more integrated approach to how energy is produced, managed and consumed in everyday life.

Complete Home Energy Ecosystem

At IFA, TCL brings this journey full circle, demonstrating how expertise developed at industrial scale can help create smarter, more connected and more sustainable homes.

TCL's showcase will include the latest residential energy solutions from SunPower Home Energy and TCL Smart Home, including new SunPower Origin back-contact panels, TCL T5 Pro TOPCon shingled and C2 back-contact panels, residential battery storage and heat pumps. An intelligent Home Energy Management System connects energy generation, storage, heating and household demand through a single platform, giving homeowners greater visibility and control over energy optimization to enable more sustainable living.

"What makes TCL's energy vision unique is that it begins long before the home," said Valentina Maggiore, Vice President Marketing, TCL SunPower, the solar division of TCL. "We don't just develop energy technologies, we deploy them at scale across our own manufacturing operations. In 2025, renewable energy sources, including green electricity and self-generated solar power, accounted for 11.7% of TCL Industries' energy consumption. Running large-scale solar and storage in our factories gives us practical insights that help to turn our operational experience into more reliable residential solutions."

This approach gives tangible expression to TCL's broader strategy, connecting its experience in advanced manufacturing, operational ESG initiatives, and smart technologies with practical solutions for consumers-spanning the entire journey from industrial innovation to life at home.

Experience TCL at IFA 2026

Visitors and media can experience the TCL Inspiration Habitat in Hall 21A, Messe Berlin, from 4 to 8 September 2026.

Product availability and supported features may vary by market.

For more information, download the TCL ESG Report 2025

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Media Contact

Europe Press Relations

eupr@tcl.com

TCL SunPower Press Contact

anna.porta@tcl.com

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About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and a global leader in the television industry. Operating in over 160 markets worldwide, TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products, including TVs, audio systems, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays and more.

About TCL SunPower Global

Backed by the global strength, financial stability, and technological leadership of the TCL Group, TCL SunPower Global is a leading solar energy provider committed to delivering high-performance, reliable, and accessible solar solutions worldwide. The company combines advanced technology, vertically integrated manufacturing, and a strong focus on sustainability to drive the global energy transition. TCL SunPower Global brings together two complementary brands: SunPower, delivering premium, fully integrated residential energy solutions, and TCL-TCL Solar, providing high-performance, cost-effective solar and energy solutions. Together, they meet the diverse needs of the global solar market - from residential rooftop installations to commercial projects and utility-scale developments.

More information: sunpowerglobal.com, tclsolar.com, and LinkedIn.

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