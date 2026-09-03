Weatherford International plc: Weatherford Shareholders Approve Redomestication to Delaware

HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced that shareholders have approved all proposals required to effect the Company's redomestication from Ireland to Delaware, including approval at both the Board-Convened Scheme Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting. The shareholder vote marks a significant milestone in Weatherford's continued transformation and advances the Company's plan to establish a corporate structure better aligned with its global operations, long-term strategy, and shareholder base.

The Company believes the redomestication will simplify its organizational, statutory, and regulatory structure while providing a more appropriate corporate framework to support future growth and value creation. Weatherford expects the transaction to generate approximately $20 million to $30 million in annual cash savings beginning in 2027 and views the initiative as an important contributor to continued improvement in adjusted free cash flow conversion.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We appreciate the strong support from our shareholders and their confidence in Weatherford's strategy. This vote represents an important milestone in our evolution as a company and reflects a shared commitment to creating long-term value. By redomesticating to Delaware, we are establishing a more efficient corporate structure that better aligns with our operations, enhances financial flexibility, and supports our continued focus on delivering strong returns for shareholders."

The redomestication remains subject to customary closing conditions, including final approval by the Irish High Court. Subject to satisfaction of those conditions, the Company expects the transaction to become effective during the fourth quarter of 2026.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is a global energy services company that helps customers drill smarter, complete wells more effectively, and maximize production across the entire well lifecycle. With a differentiated portfolio of market-leading solutions, integrated technologies, and a broad global customer footprint across six continents, we blend advanced engineering, digital intelligence, and world-class field expertise to reduce risk, improve performance, and maximize the value of customer assets. Together, we elevate every operation, delivering stronger wells, sharper decisions, and better energy for the world. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, as well as other statements we make, include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Weatherford's beliefs, plans, estimates, or expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "will," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the redomestication, that include, among other things, the anticipated timing and benefits of the redomestication, including the realization of additional cost savings and operational efficiencies, and statements relating to future financial performance and results and goals. These statements are based on current beliefs, plans, estimates, and expectations, all of which involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, our ability to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, required court approval, and to satisfy the other conditions to the redomestication within the expected timeframe or at all; our ability to realize the expected benefits from the redomestication; the occurrence of difficulties in connection with the redomestication, including any costs related thereto; the risk that the redomestication disrupts current plans and operations; any changes in tax laws, tax treaties or tax regulations or the interpretation or enforcement thereof by the tax authorities in Ireland, the United States and other jurisdictions following the redomestication; and the future financial performance of Weatherford following the redomestication.

The foregoing factors are in addition to those other risks, uncertainties, and factors included in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in Weatherford's reports filed with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, the proxy statement for the meetings, and other documents filed with the SEC. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are not currently aware of or are unable to predict and which may also affect Weatherford's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and Weatherford undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

For Investors:

Luke Lemoine

Weatherford Investor Relations

+1 713-836-7777

investor.relations@weatherford.com

For Media:

Kelley Hughes

Weatherford Communications, Marketing and Sustainability

media@weatherford.com