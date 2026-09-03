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WKN: 5375 | ISIN: US00ANTHROP0 | Ticker-Symbol:
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1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ANTHROPIC PBC Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2026 22:18 Uhr
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PicPay: PicPay Announces Integration with Claude, Expanding Customer Access to Financial Information through Generative AI

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PicPay, one of Brazil's largest digital banks, today announced an integration with Claude from Anthropic, available to its customers, expanding its presence in the generative artificial intelligence ecosystem. The initiative, which follows the recent launch of PicPay's plugin on ChatGPT, from OpenAI, advances the company's strategy to bring conversational financial information closer to customers.

Through the integration, customers can check financial information directly in Claude by using natural-language commands after securely authenticating in the PicPay environment.

The feature will be rolled out gradually through an early-access list for customers. It is free of charge and available to Android and iOS users. Customers who already use the PicPay plugin on ChatGPT are also enabled to use the feature on Claude, which is available regardless of the user's Claude subscription tier.

Similar to PicPay's integration with ChatGPT, the experience is focused on financial inquiries and monitoring. Claude offers two new capabilities that will soon also be available through the OpenAI plugin: checking credit card statement balances and viewing completed credit card transactions. During the initial rollout, the integration is dedicated to inquiries and financial monitoring and does not support transactions or other financial operations through the platform.

"As many of our customers take advantage of the leading generative AI platforms in their daily lives, we are focused on connecting PicPay with these ecosystems to create a more seamless financial experience," said Eduardo Chedid, CEO of PicPay. "PicPay has always placed innovation at the center of our growth strategy, as we capitalize on opportunities where technology can help us operate more efficiently and deliver even better service for customers. Our strong standards for customer data protection will continue to underpin the innovative products we bring to market."

To connect their PicPay account to Claude, customers simply search for PicPay under the "Connectors" tab and follow the authentication steps. Available features include:

  • Checking account and savings pot balances
  • Viewing outstanding bills
  • Checking investments
  • Viewing active cards
  • Accessing favorite Pix contacts
  • Checking recent transactions
  • Viewing upcoming transactions
  • Checking credit card statement balances
  • Viewing completed credit card transactions

Customers can ask questions such as:

  • "What is my available balance?"
  • "What is my credit card statement balance this month?"
  • "What were my most recent credit card transactions?"
  • "Do I have any bills due this week?"

The Claude integration uses the same security layers as the PicPay app, including facial biometric authentication. To connect their account, customers are directed to PicPay's online banking login, so they do not need to have the app installed. All data exchanges follow PicPay's security standards, with data processed in accordance with applicable law and the company's privacy policies.

About PicPay
PicPay is one of Brazil's largest digital banks by number of customers. The company operates a two-sided ecosystem that connects consumers and businesses. PicPay offers a broad range of financial products and services, including a digital wallet, credit cards, loans, investments and insurance, for both individuals and businesses.

Contacts

Investors
IR@PicPay.com

Media
Buchanan-PicPay@bursonbuchanan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12b9303d-6f2b-429c-a981-a4ec698b47c5


- PicPay Image

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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