Invest Acquisition Corporation Files Definitive Information Statement For Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination to December 17, 2029 With Redemption Deadline Set For 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time on SEPTEMBER 22, 2026

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest Acquisition Corporation (OTC: IVCB, IVCBU, IVCBW) today announced it has filed a definitive information statement with the SEC extending the deadline to complete its initial business combination to December 17, 2029.

An extraordinary general meeting will be held on September 24, 2026 in connection with the extension. Public shareholders have the right to redeem their Class A ordinary shares for a pro rata portion of the trust account; redemption requests must be submitted to the Company's transfer agent by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 22, 2026. Full details are available in the Company's information statement filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and final prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. No assurance can be given that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction.

Contact

Vikas Mittal

IVCB@meteoracapital.com

