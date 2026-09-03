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WKN: A41J9A | ISIN: US3439273075 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.09.26 | 21:59
2,130 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLY-E GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLY-E GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 23:00 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fly-E Group, Inc. Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE, the "Company"), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing, selling and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, and electric scooters, announced today that on September 1, 2026, the Company received a written notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifying the Company that it currently does not satisfy Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule"), as a result of not having timely filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026 (the "Form 10-Q").

The Notice is a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company filed the Form 10-Q with the Commission on September 1, 2026. As a result of this filing, the Company received written confirmation of compliance from Nasdaq on September 3, 2026.

About Fly-E Group, Inc.

Fly-E Group, Inc. is an electric vehicle company that is principally engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes and electric scooters under the brand "Fly E-Bike." The Company's commitment is to encourage people to incorporate eco-friendly transportation into their active lifestyles, ultimately contributing towards building a more environmentally friendly future. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://investors.flyebike.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Commission including the section under "Risk Factors" of its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on July 23, 2026, as amended by the Company's subsequent filings, including updates to the Risk Factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Fly-E Group, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Seaquant Consulting
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE FLY-E GROUP, INC.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.