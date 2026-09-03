Missouri American Water Completes Acquisition of the City of Neosho Water and Wastewater Systems

Acquisition Adds Approximately 5,400 Water and 5,400 Wastewater Customers; $35 Million in Planned Infrastructure Investments

JOPLIN, Mo., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri American Water today completed its acquisition of the City of Neosho's water and wastewater systems for $34.5 million. The newly acquired systems serve approximately 5,400 water and 5,400 wastewater customers. Additionally, Missouri American Water is welcoming 25 employees who have proudly provided service to these customers prior to the acquisition.

The agreement for the purchase of the systems was unanimously approved by Neosho City Council on August 19, 2025, and the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the acquisition on June 24, 2026. The agreement highlights Missouri American Water's commitment to deliver safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services by making necessary system investments and improving operational efficiency for this community.

"The decision to sell Neosho's water and wastewater systems was made after careful consideration of the long-term needs of our residents and the significant investment required to maintain and improve these critical systems," said Neosho Mayor Tom Workman. "This acquisition positions our community to benefit from experienced utility operations, planned infrastructure improvements and continued focus on safe, reliable water and wastewater service. We appreciate the company's commitment to a smooth transition for customers and to making the investments needed to support Neosho now and into the future."

As part of the agreement and subject to approval by the PSC, Missouri American Water will invest approximately $35 million dollars in the Neosho water and wastewater systems over the next five years. The upgrades include facility improvements, replacement of water and wastewater mains, and the integration of technology to prioritize leak detection and wastewater treatment compliance with federal and state standards. Anticipated improvements also include the identification and replacement of all lead and galvanized steel service lines, replacing and upgrading aging water mains, and replacement of the Buffalo Creek lift station. Additional projects will be identified as Missouri American Water continues its analysis of the systems.

"We are honored to begin serving the City of Neosho as their water and wastewater provider, and our dedicated team of experienced professionals look forward to providing them with excellent service and becoming a part of their community," said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. "We are well positioned to modernize critical infrastructure, remove lead and galvanized service lines, and enhance quality and increase reliability."

High-quality customer service will remain a priority for Missouri American Water, which was recently ranked highest in customer satisfaction among large utilities in the Midwest by J.D.

Power. Residents will receive additional information in the mail from Missouri American Water in the coming weeks, and the information is also available now on a new, dedicated webpage on the company's website at missouriamwater.com under Customer Service and Billing, then select For New Customers.

Neosho residents will be able to take advantage of the company's customer service benefits, including online account management and billing information. Missouri American Water also provides customer assistance through its H20 Help to Others program for qualifying customers needing help paying their water and wastewater bills.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 19 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest?regulated?water utility in the state?with?over?700?dedicated employees?working to?provide?safe, clean,?reliable?and affordable?water?and wastewater services?to approximately?1.7?million people. For more, visit?missouriamwater.com?and follow Missouri American Water on?X,?Facebook,?Instagram,?YouTube?and?LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Water