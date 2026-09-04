DJ Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILI) Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Sep-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 134.0761 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 579092 CODE: GILI ISIN: LU1407893XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407893XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LEI Code: 549300NFZOMTZ77V5S20 Sequence No.: 442129 EQS News ID: 2393948 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2026 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)