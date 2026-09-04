DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (UH10) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Sep-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.1435 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6193666 CODE: UH10 ISIN: LU1407891XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407891XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: UH10 LEI Code: 54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 Sequence No.: 442127 EQS News ID: 2393944 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2026 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)