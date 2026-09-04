Researchers have assessed the reliability of models used to estimate direct and diffuse irradiance from global horizontal irradiance (GHI) data at two sites in southern Peru. The study identifies a systematic, altitude-dependent divergence between the model results and Solargis satellite data, with potential implications for estimating photovoltaic (PV) yields in Andean regions. The study, "GHI-based PV yield assessment in high-altitude Andean sites: workflow performance and systematic limitations of irradiance decomposition models," compares two sites with contrasting climates: Cota Cota, located ...

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