Brazilian researchers have found that delayed photovoltaic inverter startup can result in annual energy losses of 1.88% at a utility-scale solar plant. They analyzed 2023 operational data from a PV plant in the western part of the Brazilian state of São Paulo and developed a methodology to quantify losses associated with delayed inverter startup after sunrise. The scientists said inverter startup can be delayed even when irradiance levels are sufficient for power generation. At the plant analyzed, they recorded delays of up to four hours after sunrise. The proposed methodology primarily relies ...

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