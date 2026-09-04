DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (JARI) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Sep-2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 9663.8408 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3767210 CODE: JARI ISIN: LU2233156XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2233156XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: JARI LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 442097 EQS News ID: 2393884 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 04, 2026 03:03 ET (07:03 GMT)