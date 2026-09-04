DJ Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIR) Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.7017 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 67325589 CODE: PRIR ISIN: LU1931975XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIR LEI Code: 213800QH5ZFWSE42RK13 Sequence No.: 442145 EQS News ID: 2393984 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)