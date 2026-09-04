Recognition reflects Ryan's continued commitment to building an exceptional workplace around the globe

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named one of the UK's Best Workplaces in Consulting Professional Services by Great Place To Work UK. The recognition underscores Ryan's continued commitment to building an exceptional workplace where team members are supported in achieving their personal and professional goals.

"Ryan continues to invest and innovate in ways that set us apart in the tax industry, but our greatest advantage will always be our people," said Tom Shave, President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations at Ryan. "We've built an incredibly talented team in the UK, and this recognition reflects the unique culture that enables our team members to grow their careers, pioneer new ideas, and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Ryan is known around the world for its award-winning workplace culture and commitment to supporting team members throughout their careers. Through its innovative myRyan work environment, the Firm provides team members with workplace flexibility alongside opportunities for personal and professional development, comprehensive benefits, mentorship programs, and endless career opportunities.

The Best Workplaces in Consulting Professional Services list is determined by anonymous feedback from team members across the industry about their workplace experience. Great Place To Work UK evaluates factors including work-life balance, fulfillment, job satisfaction, psychological safety, and financial security, as well as an organization's ability to provide a consistent team member experience across all roles and levels.

"The consulting and professional services sector continues to evolve rapidly, with organizations adapting to new technologies and changing client demands," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK. "In this environment, the very best workplaces recognize that supporting their people through periods of change is essential. Feedback from employees highlights the importance of transparent leadership, open communication, and involving people in decisions that affect them. These are the qualities that help employees feel valued, informed, and able to do their best work. Congratulations to Ryan on achieving the UK's Best Workplaces in Consulting Professional Services recognition and for fostering a workplace culture that puts its people first."

To learn more about careers and life at Ryan, visit www.ryan.com.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Plano, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 7,100 professionals and associates serves over 74,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, on a mission to make every company a great workplace for all. Every year, the organization receives direct feedback from more than 10 million workers around the world about their experience with their employer. Its survey is completely confidential and anonymous, enabling organizations to gain detailed insights into how they can better serve their people.

Only employers demonstrating the highest levels of trust and job satisfaction and empowering their employees to thrive both in and outside of work receive official Best Workplaces recognition.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260904991166/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Allie Bandemer

Senior Specialist, Public Relations and External Communications

Ryan

331.251.1050

allie.bandemer@ryan.com