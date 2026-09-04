Diving deeper into real-life home demands, EZVIZ brings next-generation home innovations and products to IFA with expanded application scenarios

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This IFA, EZVIZ explores new frontiers with its full-range products in the smart home hall 1.2. Under the theme "Accelerating Innovation", the company creates an immersive experience at booth 175, featuring anticipated debuts that highlight its leadership in self-developed smart home security and home entry products, and introducing next-generation devices powered by local-first EZVIZ AI. EZVIZ also builds excitement by unveiling brand-new smart cleaning robots and wearable electronics for stay-at-home and on-the-go lifestyle needs.

"EZVIZ has prepared a technological feast, with each line-up full of hardcore innovations," said Chris Xu, General Manager of EZVIZ's International Business Center. "Especially in Europe, where we've developed our portfolio and services for over a decade, we offer global solutions and Europe-tailored options rooted in insights and localization."

As the hall's largest stand, EZVIZ designs 5 interlinked areas, allowing audiences to embark on a journey from visual protection and add-on home convenience to robotic fun and future imagination.

For its renowned smart home cameras, EZVIZ aims to lead with an innovative leap in technology and product design.

The triple-lens 90f series for ultra-vision : Upgraded from the 90 Duals, the wired H90f and battery-powered HB90f pack three lenses, ushering in the triple-lens era of professional-level awareness. They are designed to cover visible distance with 12x mixed zoom, capturing details that are easy to miss across broad areas like ranches.

: Upgraded from the 90 Duals, the wired H90f and battery-powered HB90f pack three lenses, ushering in the triple-lens era of professional-level awareness. They are designed to cover visible distance with 12x mixed zoom, capturing details that are easy to miss across broad areas like ranches. The dual-lens 3K series for compact, mobile security: With the basic CB30 and advanced CB60 models, this series embodies flexibility enabled by high-capacity batteries and magnetic bases. The CB60 further maintains a clear view beyond Wi-Fi range with 8x zoom and switchable 4G-WiFi connectivity.

EZVIZ further expands the potential of smart cameras with EZVIZ AI, delivering the EZVIZ MIRA advanced model system directly on devices to unlock advanced detection and management.

EZVIZ AI CoreX home station : Bringing EZVIZ MIRA to the local level, EZVIZ delivers uncompromised AI performance through the masterpiece edge model AI CoreX. Acting as a private home station without reliance on the cloud, it offers large file storage, smart search with text, photos and videos, and multi-device management, without needing to be online.

: Bringing EZVIZ MIRA to the local level, EZVIZ delivers uncompromised AI performance through the masterpiece edge model AI CoreX. Acting as a private home station without reliance on the cloud, it offers large file storage, smart search with text, photos and videos, and multi-device management, without needing to be online. Local-first AI solutions: Making local AI features accessible at all levels, EZVIZ integrates the power of local AI chips on end devices with AI capabilities on edge devices, and by offering flexible AI home plans. Users can either enable detection features on standalone cameras without subscriptions, or customize scalable systems by adding AI CoreX or other home hubs like the X6.

In smart entry, EZVIZ introduces new line-ups for broader scenarios.

Smart AI locks : From DIY options to high-end choices, EZVIZ offers a complete understanding of smart locks. Among them is the flagship DL50FVX, integrated with pioneering technologies. It provides on-device palm vein and facial unlocking, enhanced awareness with dual lenses and a built-in screen.

: From DIY options to high-end choices, EZVIZ offers a complete understanding of smart locks. Among them is the flagship DL50FVX, integrated with pioneering technologies. It provides on-device palm vein and facial unlocking, enhanced awareness with dual lenses and a built-in screen. Doorbells & peephole cameras with add-on AI : EZVIZ showcases versatile options, from door viewers to dual-lens video doorbells that keep entrances connected. The state-of-the-art EP8 Ultra marks a new chapter in video doorbells, providing thoughtful care beyond security with its interactive local AI screen.

: EZVIZ showcases versatile options, from door viewers to dual-lens video doorbells that keep entrances connected. The state-of-the-art EP8 Ultra marks a new chapter in video doorbells, providing thoughtful care beyond security with its interactive local AI screen. Smart entry systems for villas: Designed for interaction at gates and driveways, EZVIZ presents systematic solutions with the representative HP7 Pro Video Doorphone and HG2 600 Pro Gate Opener. The HP7 Pro ditches bulky intercoms, offering keyless entry, 4K awareness and centralised management, while the HG2 600 Pro delivers lag-free vehicle access.

For more information, please visit ezviz.com/page/ifa2026.

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