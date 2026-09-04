Birdfy Debuts at IFA 2026 With Expanding Smart Birding Portfolio

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdfy, a leading innovator in smart birdwatching technology, arrives at IFA for the first time following a milestone year in which the brand surpassed one million units in cumulative global sales. At the show, Birdfy is presenting its latest innovations as it continues to explore new possibilities for backyard birdwatching and strengthen its presence in Europe.

Over the six years since its inception, Birdfy has expanded its product portfolio to capture more moments of bird life, from feeding and bathing to nesting. Its IFA debut brings this broader vision to the European tech stage, reflecting the brand's momentum amid increasing interest in new ways to observe and engage with nature.

Highlights include the Birdfy Feeder Metal 2 4K, the brand's flagship 4K smart bird feeder; the Birdfy Bath Pro, whose dual-lens camera system follows birds as they drink, bathe and splash; and the Birdfy Nest Duo, featuring two cameras that provide complementary views inside and outside the birdhouse. Birdfy's IFA lineup has also earned recognition from two leading technology publications, with the Birdfy Feeder Metal 2 4K receiving Best in Show recognition from Trusted Reviews and the Birdfy Feeder Wood named among PC-WELT's Best of IFA selections.

"Birdwatching has always been about curiosity - noticing what's around us and wanting to know more," said Allen Chen, Founder and CEO of Birdfy. "Our first IFA is an opportunity to deepen our connection with bird lovers across Europe and show how technology can open up new ways to experience and appreciate nature in everyday life."

Birdfy sees smart birding as more than a category of consumer technology. Its vision is to make technology a bridge between people and the natural world, helping more people notice, understand and care about the wildlife around them.

Visit Birdfy at IFA 2026 (Hall 2.2, Booth 138).

About Birdfy

Birdfy - the leading brand in smart birdwatching solutions - has been devoted to creating cutting-edge smart products to redefine backyard birdwatching since 2020. Tailored for bird lovers of all levels, its products span smart bird feeders, bird baths, birdhouses, and innovative add-ons. Birdfy endeavors to elevate the fun, joyous, and personalized backyard birdwatching experience by presenting more eco-friendly, sustainable innovations.

For more information, please visit www.birdfy.com.

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