Datamaran Limited: Datamaran Appoints Bert Sinnema as Chief Technology Officer

LONDON, NEW YORK and LEEUWARDEN, Netherlands, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamaran, the AI-powered risk and governance software provider, today announced the appointment of Bert Sinnema as Chief Technology Officer. Based out of the company's Leeuwarden office in the Netherlands, Sinnema will lead Datamaran's global engineering and product teams, including the engineering hub in Valencia, Spain, driving the technology and product vision behind the platform that helps organizations understand and manage evolving risks and opportunities.



As CTO, Sinnema will own Datamaran's product vision, strategy, and technology roadmap, from setting direction to architecture, delivery, and the teams building it. He steps into the role at a pivotal moment for the company, as Datamaran deepens its use of AI across the platform to give customers faster, more decision-ready insights into risk, regulation, and stakeholder expectations. His mandate: lead the engineering and product organization, accelerate the pace of AI-driven product development, and ensure the platform keeps pace with the increasingly complex and fast-moving risk landscape.

A track record scaling product engineering teams

Sinnema brings more than 12 years of product engineering leadership experience spanning startups, scale-ups, and category-leading platforms, with deep expertise at the intersection of engineering, cybersecurity, and AI. He joins Datamaran from Eye Security, Europe's fastest-growing cybersecurity company, where he served as VP of Engineering and built the product and engineering organization from the ground up, scaling the multi-hub international team 3x and helping the company reach a €60M Series C round.



Before Eye Security, Sinnema spent over three years at HackerOne, the world's leading ethical hacking and bug bounty platform, rising to Director of Engineering. Earlier in his career, Sinnema founded and served as CTO of SmartLockr, a secure communications and privacy platform he bootstrapped, scaled across three countries, and took through Microsoft's Ventures Accelerator in Berlin.

Building for Datamaran's next chapter



"Bert has spent his career building engineering organizations from the ground up and scaling them through some of the most demanding environments, including as a founder himself. He knows firsthand what it takes to turn conviction into something real, and to keep adapting as the market evolves," said Marjella Lecourt-Alma, CEO and co-founder of Datamaran. "As Datamaran evolves from ESG issue management into an AI-powered governance platform, Bert's founder mindset and experience building teams, technology, and culture make him exactly the right leader to shape what comes next for our teams, customers, and partners."

"I like to operate at the intersection of product engineering leadership and AI, where the hardest problems live, and the highest-leverage decisions get made," said Sinnema. "Datamaran is applying AI to help organizations navigate a genuinely complex risk landscape, and I'm excited to bring my experience building and scaling engineering and product organizations to that mission. This is the most interesting time to be building in tech, and I'm looking forward to being in the middle of it with the team."

Contact: Helen Skeen, Director of Communications and Insights: helen.skeen@datamaran.com.

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